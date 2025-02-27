Ramelius Resources Wins 2025 Craig Oliver Award for Exploration Excellence
The company was nominated alongside BCI Minerals and Spartan Resources.
Gold miner Ramelius Resources (ASX:RMS,OTC Pink:RMLRF) received the prestigious Craig Oliver Award at the RIU Explorers Conference in Fremantle, Western Australia, held from February 18 to 20.
Established in 2011, the Craig Oliver Award is an annual recognition for exploration excellence dedicated to its namesake, a former Sundance Resources director and known Western Australia figure.
The award is handed out at the RIU Explorers Conference every year. For this edition, the award was presented by Craig Oliver’s daughter, Hanna Oliver, and was received by Ramelius Managing Director Mark Zeptner.
“It’s actually a very pleasant surprise receiving this award today honouring the legacy of Craig Oliver,” Zeptner told Resources Roadhouse. “I note that it is an all-rounder award and I would like to feel that we fit that criteria very well. We are a cash flow generating producer, we have been a successful acquirer and, in my mind, an underrated explorer.”
During the December quarter of 2024, Ramelius achieved record underlying free cashflow, reporting AU$174.5 million for the quarter. Group gold output came in at 85,311 ounces at an AISC of AU$1,491 per ounce.
Also during Q4, the company completed a prefeasibility study (PFS) for its Rebecca-Roe project, with gold production placed at an average of 130,000 ounces per annum over a nine year mine life.
According to Ramelius, the PFS positions the project as one of its most valuable assets.
‘The long-term outlook positions the Rebecca-Roe Gold project as an able replacement for Edna May, which when combined with the Mt Magnet operation, establishes a consolidated profile from FY26 of average annual gold production over 220,000 ounces per annum at an AISC below AU$2,050 per ounce,” Zeptner said in a December 12 release.
A final investment decision for Rebecca-Roe is expected in July.
The other companies under consideration for this year's Craig Oliver Award were BCI Minerals (ASX:BCI) and Spartan Resources (ASX:SPN,OTC Pink:GYYSF), which also celebrated strong achievements in 2024.
BCI is moving forward at its Mardie salt and potash project on Western Australia's West Pilbara coast. It is set to become Australia's largest and the world’s third largest solar salt project.
Meanwhile, Spartan Resources reported a new discovery at its Dalgaranga gold project in Western Australia, which is currently the focus of an intensive three to four rig drill program. Ramelius participated in a capital raising announced by Spartan this past December, increasing its stake in the firm from 18.3 percent to 19.9 percent.
In 2024, Azure Minerals (ASX:AZS) was the Craig Oliver Award recipient. It was nominated alongside Genesis Minerals (ASX:GMD,OTC Pink:GSISF), Boss Energy (ASX:BOE,OTCQX:BQSSF) and Santana Minerals (ASX:SMI).
