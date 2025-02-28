Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Element79 Gold Announces Draw Down on Equity Facility with Crescita

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 28, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") a mining company focused on gold and silver, announces that it has recently leveraged its Crescita Equity Investment Facility ("Crescita Capital"), details of the Facility Agreement can be found in out original announcement on February 12, 2022. The Company has recently drawn CA$185,000 from this new facility.

The Company has further issued an aggregate total of 10,062,500 shares to Crescita pursuant to the terms of the Facility Agreement (the "Agreement") , as well as  a total of 13,002,465 Share purchase Warrants (the "Warrants")  to Crescita per the terms of the Agreement, the Warrants are exercisable for a period of five years at an Price of $0.05 per share.

Proceeds from the above-mentioned draw from Crescita Capital will be used for operations including legal fees. accounting audits, annual project claim lease fees and the advancement of the social contract development in Peru to allow the Lucero work plan to unfold.

About Crescita Capital

Crescita Capital is an investment and consultancy group that provides alternative financing and corporate development services for seed to growth-stage companies in emerging markets around the world. www.Crescita.capital Between 2021 and 2023, the Company worked with Crescita, drawing  $7,104,500 to support its operations and develop its portfolio of mining assets.

For corporate matters, please contact:

James C. Tworek, Chief Executive Officer

Email: jt@element79.gold

For investor relations inquiries, please contact:

Investor Relations Department
Phone: +1 (403)850.8050
Email: investors@element79.gold

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Certain statements in this News Release, which are not historical in nature, constitute "forward looking statements" within the meaning of that phrase under applicable Canadian securities law. These statements include, but are not limited to, statements or information concerning future work programs, results and timing of any work programs, the Company's performance or events as of the date hereof. These statements reflect management's current assumptions and expectations and by their nature are subject to certain underlying assumptions, known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors which may cause actual results, performance or events to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Those risks include the interpretation of drill results; the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the possibility that future exploration, development or mining results will not be consistent with our expectations; commodity and currency price fluctuation; failure to obtain adequate financing; regulatory, recovery rates, refinery costs, and other relevant conversion factors, permitting and licensing risks; general market and mining exploration risks and production and economic risks related to design and engineering, manufacturing, technological processes and test procedures and the risk that the project's output will not be salable at a price that will cover the project's operating and maintenance costs. Forward-looking statements should not be construed as investment advice. Readers should conduct a detailed, independent investigation and analysis of the Company and are encouraged to seek independent professional advice before making any investment decision. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on any forward-looking statement. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company disclaims any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect events or changes in circumstances that occur after the date hereof.

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Element79 Files Year End Financials and Updates Status of MCTO

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire February 26, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") provides an update with respect to the previously announced Management Cease Trade Order (the "MCTO") issued by the British Columbia Securities Commission on January 2, 2025. The Company is providing notice in accordance with National Policy 12-203 Management Cease Trade Orders ("NP 12-203"). The MCTO was issued by the BCSC on January 2, 2025. It prevents the Company's Officers, Board and Insiders from trading in the Company's securities but does not affect the ability of other shareholders, including the public, to trade in the securities of the Company.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Strategic Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC

Element79 Gold Corp.

February 12 2025 — Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM, FSE: 7YS0, OTC: ELMGF) (the "Company" or "Element79") is pleased to announce that it has entered into a new Investment and Advisory Agreement with Crescita Capital LLC ("Crescita"), effective February 7, 2025 . This strategic agreement includes a CDN $5 million equity drawdown facility and advisory services aimed at accelerating the Company's growth and enhancing its operational and financial objectives.

Element79 Provides Corporate Updates

Element79 Provides Corporate Updates

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver TheNewswire January 30, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE:ELEM) (OTC:ELMGF) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", the "Company") is providing a series of corporate updates regarding the multiple initiatives is has underway, including:

Element79 Announces Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Element79 Announces Proposed Spin Out and Merger

Element79 Gold Corp.

VANCOUVER, BC T heNewswire January 13, 2025 Element79 Gold Corp. (CSE: ELEM) (OTC: ELMGF) (FSE: 7YS) ("Element79", or the "Company") is excited to announce that, in connection with its proposed spin out transaction, it has entered an arrangement agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Arrangement Agreement "), with its majority owned subsidiary, Synergy Metals Corp. (" Synergy "), and that it has also entered into a merger agreement dated January 10, 2025 (the " Merger Agreement "), with Synergy, Synergy's wholly owned subsidiary, 1515041 B.C. Ltd. (" Synergy SubCo "), and 1425957 B.C. Ltd. (" 142 "), as further described below.

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp. Announces Grant of Management Cease Trade Order

Element79 Gold Corp.

Vancouver, January 2, 2025 TheNewswire - Element79 Gold Corp. ( CSE:ELEM ) ( OTC:ELMGF ) (FSE:7YS) ("Element79 Gold", or " the Company") announces today that due to timing delays related to changing auditors, it has miss ed its filing deadline of December 30, 2024 for its audited annual financial statements and accompanying M anagement's D iscussion and A nalysis as well as the related CEO and CFO certificates for the year ended August 31, 2024 (collectively, the "Annual Filings"), as required under applicable Canadian securities laws.

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

LaFleur Minerals to Restart Gold Milling at Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec

Acquires Mineral Claims Contiguous to the Swanson Gold Project, Québec

LaFleur Minerals Inc. (CSE: LFLR) (OTCQB: LFLRF) (FSE: 3WK0) ("LaFleur Minerals" or the "Company") is pleased to provide an update on its plans to restart production activities at its 100%-owned Beacon Gold Mill in Val-d'Or, Québec, Canada (Figure 1 and Figure 2). The Beacon Gold Mill is located in a highly prospective mining region for gold exploration on the mineral-rich greenstone Abitibi Belt, an area with over 100 historical and currently operating mines.

Riverside Announces Filing of Its Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Special Meeting to Approve Spinout Transaction with Blue Jay Gold

Riverside Announces Filing of Its Management Information Circular in Connection with Its Special Meeting to Approve Spinout Transaction with Blue Jay Gold

~Confirms receipt of the Interim Order, files Meeting Materials, and announces another round of Blue Jay financing~

Riverside Resources Inc. (TSXV: RRI) (OTCQB: RVSDF) (FSE: 5YY) ("Riverside" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its management information circular (the "Information Circular"), form of proxy and letter of transmittal, (together with the Information Circular, the "Meeting Materials") in respect of its annual and special meeting (the "Meeting") of Riverside shareholders (the "Riverside Shareholders") to approve various matters in connection with the previously announced plan of arrangement (the "Arrangement") on January 28, 2025 involving Blue Jay Gold Corp. ("Blue Jay") are being filed today on Riverside's SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. and provided on Riverside's website at www.rivres.com. Riverside is using the notice and access provisions under applicable securities laws to provide Riverside Shareholders with easy electronic access to the Information Circular and other Meeting Materials.

Heliostar Presents Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Heliostar Presents Fourth Quarter 2024 Financial Results

Heliostar Metals Ltd. (TSXV: HSTR) (OTCQX: HSTXF) (FSE: RGG1) ("Heliostar" or the "Company") today reported financial results for the three months ended December 31, 2024 ("Q4 2024"), which corresponds to the third quarter of Heliostar's fiscal reporting year 2025. The Company previously released its gold production for Q4 2024 (see News Release dated February 4, 2025)

Heliostar CEO, Charles Funk, commented, "Q4 2024 was a strong start to production for Heliostar. From the close of the transaction on November 7, 2024, to the quarter end, our operating mines generated over C$9.5M in cash flow. The Company's cash position grew to C$7.7M, and we made the first repayment of our acquisition debt, which has now been fully paid down. The Company also recognized a C$90.5M accounting gain on the independent valuation of our Mexican assets, demonstrating the accretive nature of the transaction. We proceed into 2025 with a strengthened balance sheet, growing production and high-grade exploration results from Ana Paula and La Colorada. We are well set to build Heliostar further in 2025."

Half Year Accounts

Half Year Accounts

Brightstar Resources (BTR:AU) has announced Half Year Accounts

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PINN

Canadian Investment Regulatory Organization Trade Resumption - PINN

Trading resumes in:

Company: Pinnacle Silver and Gold Corp.

Lode Gold Executes Agreement with Axiom to Initiate Drill Targeting Plan Focused on RIRGS Targets at WIN and Golden Culvert in Yukon

Lode Gold Executes Agreement with Axiom to Initiate Drill Targeting Plan Focused on RIRGS Targets at WIN and Golden Culvert in Yukon

Lode Gold Resources Inc. (TSXV: LOD) (OTCQB: LODFF) ("Lode Gold " or the "Company") is pleased to report it has engaged the services of Axiom Exploration Group Ltd. ("Axiom") of Saskatoon, Saskatchewan. Axiom's primary role will be to supply geological and field technical staff, along with equipment for our forthcoming field program. This program will target four distinct RIRGS (Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold System) prospects named Border, Steelhead, Stingray and Camp. Among these, the Border prospect on the WIN property is the most developed, exhibiting RIRGS-style gold mineralization in sheeted quartz veins hosted within hornfels, along with high bismuth to gold ratios. Our efforts will concentrate on this prospect, aiming to identify drill targets at Border for drill testing in the later part of the season. The entire operation will be overseen by Buddy Doyle, Gold Orogen's Vice President of Exploration, a seasoned explorer with a 40-year career marked by numerous significant discoveries.

