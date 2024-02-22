EVOLUTION FPO [EVN]

Evolution Mining Ltd is one of Australia's largest listed gold miners. The company engages in exploration, development, and production activities. The company operates six wholly owned mines located in Cowal in New South Wales; in Mt Carlton, Mt Rawdon, and Cracow in Queensland; and in Mungari and Edna May in Western Australia. The Cowal gold mine is located 350 kilometres west of Sydney, Australia and is the largest contributor to revenue and earnings. In addition, Evolution holds the Frog's Leg underground gold mine, the adjacent White Foil open-pit gold mine, and the Mungari processing plant, located near Kalgoorlie in Western Australia.