Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals To Present at Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it will deliver a corporate presentation at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference in Toronto .

Eupraxia CEO Dr. James Helliwell will present on Tuesday, April 25th, 2023 , at 10:30 a.m. ET at the Metro Toronto Convention Centre, and will participate in investor meetings at the conference on April 25th and 26th.

Interested parties can access the presentation through the following link:

https://wsw.com/webcast/bloomburton8/eprx/2783253

Eupraxia is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on the development of locally delivered, extended-release alternatives to currently approved drugs. Each of Eupraxia's product candidates has the potential to address therapeutic areas with high unmet medical need and strives to provide improved patient benefit by delivering targeted, long-lasting activity with fewer side effects.

Eupraxia's lead product candidate, EP-104, is currently in Phase 2 development for the treatment of pain due to osteoarthritis of the knee. The EP-104 platform has expanded into gastrointestinal disease with the launch of a Phase 1b /2a program to treat eosinophilic esophagitis. Eupraxia is also developing a pipeline of later- and earlier-stage long-acting formulations. Potential pipeline indications include candidates for both other inflammatory joint indications and oncology, each designed to improve on the activity and tolerability of currently approved drugs. For further details about Eupraxia, please visit the Company's website at: www.eupraxiapharma.com .

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Fourth Quarter and 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its audited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended December 31, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"The fourth quarter of 2022 was a period of accelerated progress for Eupraxia," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "We advanced our innovative drug delivery technology platform during the reporting period with the commencement of a Phase 1b /2a trial of EP-104GI in eosinophilic esophagitis. This open-label study is on track to generate interim data readouts in the second quarter of 2023, with complete top-line data anticipated in the second half of 2023. We also continued to make strong progress with our Phase 2 trial of EP-104AR in osteoarthritis, with top-line data readout expected in the second quarter of this year. In parallel with our ongoing pipeline progress, we recently announced the appointment of Paul Brennan as Chief Business Officer as we look to fully resource and fund each of our high-potential clinical programs."

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Completes Patient Enrollment for its Phase 2 Trial in Knee Osteoarthritis

-  Company remains on track for Phase 2 data readout in Q2 2023 -

 Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it has completed enrollment, randomization and dosing of the last patient, in its Phase 2 trial that is evaluating the efficacy and safety of EP-104 for the treatment of osteoarthritis ("OA") of the knee.

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Reports Third Quarter 2022 Financial Results

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced its unaudited financial results (prepared in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards or "IFRS") and operational highlights for the third quarter ended September 30, 2022 . All amounts are expressed in Canadian dollars unless otherwise indicated.

"We continued to advance our innovative drug delivery technology platform in the third quarter with the addition of a Phase 1b /2a trial of EP-104 in eosinophilic esophagitis, or EoE," said Dr. James Helliwell , CEO of Eupraxia. "EoE as a therapeutic target has a potential Orphan Drug development pathway and this first in-patient open-label study could offer interim readouts in advance of our osteoarthritis Phase 2 trial top-line readout expected in Q2 2023."

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Appoints Chief Business Officer

--Industry Veteran Paul Brennan Appointed Effective Nov 1 st --

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced that it has appointed Paul Brennan to the role of Chief Business Officer ("CBO").

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Initiates Phase 2 Study in Eosinophilic Esophagitis

-Represents second Phase 2 program for EP-104IAR, with initial data readout anticipated in H1, 2023-

Eupraxia Pharmaceuticals Inc. ("Eupraxia" or the "Company") (TSX: EPRX), a Phase 2 clinical-stage biotechnology company with an innovative drug delivery technology platform, today announced the initiation of a Phase 2 trial of EP-104IAR in adult patients afflicted with eosinophilic esophagitis (EoE), a rare disease that restricts the ability to swallow food and greatly impacts quality of life.

Ocumetics Announces Design Lockdown to Enter Further Development Stages

(TheNewswire)

Ocumetics Technology Corp.

Calgary, Alberta TheNewswire - April 19, 2023 - Ocumetics Technology Corp. (" Ocumetics " or the " Company ") ( TSXV:OTC) (OTC:OTCFF) (FRA:2QBO) is pleased to announce that its research and development team has successfully completed design lockdown for the Ocumetics accommodating lens that will move into the next stage of testing.

Antibe to Present at the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, today announced its participation in the 2023 Bloom Burton & Co. Healthcare Investor Conference being held in person on April 25-26, 2023. Scott Curtis, Antibe's Chief Operating Officer, and Dr. Joseph Stauffer, Chief Medical Officer, will deliver the Company's live presentation:

Date: Wednesday, April 26, 2023
Time: 1:30 pm (Eastern Time)
Location: Metro Toronto Convention Centre

Defence's Novel Accum-mRNA Vaccine Now Administered for Testing on Cancer

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it commenced comparing the therapeutic potency of "naked" to AccumTM-linked mRNA in immunocompetent mice. This first set of studies aims to validate a recently achieved milestone regarding the establishment of a mRNA conjugation protocol.

With Defence's AccumTM-mRNA vaccine engineering and synthesis completed, the final established product and an SOP has been finalized to be able to apply the same method to any chosen mRNA molecule combined with AccumTM to create a new platform vaccine technology.

Antibe Provides April 2023 Corporate Update

Antibe Therapeutics Inc. (TSX: ATE, OTCQX: ATBPF), a clinical-stage company leveraging its hydrogen sulfide platform to develop next-generation safer therapies to target inflammation, is pleased to provide a corporate update.

CRO Selected for PK/PD Study for Otenaproxesul's New Formulation

RETRANSMISSION: Defence Breakthrough: Successfully Engineered Accum-mRNA Vaccine Creating a New Vaccine Platform. The in vivo Accum-mRNA Cancer Vaccine Program Begins

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it successfully established a strategy conjugating mRNA molecules to AccumTM. The potency of this modified product will now be compared to "naked" mRNA administered as vaccines in immunocompetent mice.

The field of mRNA vaccination holds great promises over the use of other vaccination modalities. mRNA delivered to target cells makes them prone to harsh intracellular conditions such as the exhaustive acidity and enzymatic reactions found within endosomal lumens. As such, captured mRNA molecules may be destroyed before even reaching the cytoplasm where they are normally translated into proteins or long polypeptide chains. When tested in mice, administration of a "naked" mRNA molecule encoding for the ovalbumin protein triggered a weak to moderate antibody titers.

Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CSE: DTC) (FSE: DTC) (OTC Pink: DTCFF) ("Defence" or the "Company"), a Canadian biopharmaceutical company specialized in the development of immune-oncology vaccines and drug delivery technologies, is pleased to announce that it successfully established a strategy conjugating mRNA molecules to AccumTM. The potency of this modified product will now be compared to "naked" mRNA administered as vaccines in immunocompetent mice.

The field of mRNA vaccination holds great promises over the use of other vaccination modalities. mRNA delivered to target cells makes them prone to harsh intracellular conditions such as the exhaustive acidity and enzymatic reactions found within endosomal lumens. As such, captured mRNA molecules may be destroyed before even reaching the cytoplasm where they are normally translated into proteins or long polypeptide chains. When tested in mice, administration of a "naked" mRNA molecule encoding for the ovalbumin protein triggered a weak to moderate antibody titers.

