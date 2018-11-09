Tech Big News Roundup: Graph Blockchain in Discussions With the Ministry of Trade and Agriculture; Quebec Government Invests Up to $3 Million in Nuran; YDreams Closes Distribution Contract with STUDIO 41B
Danielle Adams - November 9th, 2018
In case you missed it, here is this week’s technology big news roundup.
Blockchain:
Cleantech:
- Kontrol Energy’s Operating Subsidiary CEMSI Receives $1.2 Million Emissions Analyzer Order from Global Mining Company
Cloud:
- YDreams Closes Distribution Contract with STUDIO 41B to Deliver Arkave VR for Family Entertainment Centers in the USA
Mobile:
- Quebec Government Invests Up to $3 Million in Nuran
- Wonderfilm Announces Confidential Letter of Intent
