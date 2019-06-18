Luminosity Gaming Launches LG Fortnite House and Signs Four Celebrity Esports Influencers

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSXV:EGLX), esports and gaming company announced that Luminosity Gaming has launched its content hub, LG Fortnite House for esports professionals. It also signed four influencers in the esports sector that have a combined 7 million followers. As quoted in the press release: Four celebrity gaming influencers, Formula, Kiwiz, Nicks, and Randumb have joined the Luminosity family, and … Continued









Enthusiast Gaming Holdings (TSXV:EGLX), esports and gaming company announced that Luminosity Gaming has launched its content hub, LG Fortnite House for esports professionals. It also signed four influencers in the esports sector that have a combined 7 million followers.

As quoted in the press release:

Four celebrity gaming influencers, Formula , Kiwiz , Nicks , and Randumb have joined the Luminosity family, and bring a unique and diverse style to an already successful roster of Luminosity creators. The group joins Luminosity having achieved collective success, amassing over 900,000 Twitter followers, 7 million YouTube followers, and close to 1 Billion total video views. They will be residents in the LG Fortnite House and will continue to provide innovative influencer content and an inside look into the house and players. On May 31, 2019, Enthusiast announced that it had entered into an arrangement agreement with J55 Capital Corp. (“J55”) and Aquilini GameCo Inc. (“GameCo”) to form the leading publicly traded esports and gaming media organization in North America (the “Arrangement”). Immediately prior to the closing of the Arrangement, GameCo will complete its acquisition of Luminosity Gaming Inc. and Luminosity Gaming (USA), LLC (collectively, “Luminosity”). The completion of the transactions are subject to a number of closing conditions, including shareholder approvals and the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. Details regarding the transactions are included in the May 31, 2019 respective press releases of Enthusiast and J55.

Click here to read the full press release.