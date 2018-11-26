Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) announced that VM Building Solutions has been managing its direct and indirect procurement on the Determine’s Cloud Platform since April 2018. Determine, a global provider of source-to-pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform Solutions said that VM Building Solutions has been using the solution when it was rolled out in France … Continued









Determine (NASDAQ:DTRM) announced that VM Building Solutions has been managing its direct and indirect procurement on the Determine’s Cloud Platform since April 2018.

Determine, a global provider of source-to-pay and Enterprise Contract Lifecycle Management (ECLM) Cloud Platform Solutions said that VM Building Solutions has been using the solution when it was rolled out in France and Belgium earlier in the year.

As quoted in the press release:

Against the backdrop of a change in VM Building Solutions’ shareholders, the European manufacturer chose to implement Determine’s modular Procure-to-Pay solution, which includes Procurement , Financial Management , Invoice Processing and Analytics modules. Since April, when the solution was rolled out in France and Belgium, VM Building Solutions has processed all of its orders on the Determine Cloud Platform . Ultimately, more than 20,000 orders place by more than 200 users will flow through the solution each year. “Flexibility was our main criterion when choosing our new Procurement solution. We wanted to be able to adapt the tool to our business needs and have autonomy in the administration of the platform. The Determine team immediately understood our need to deploy the solution quickly; we are very satisfied with the professionalism, the focus on listening and the efficiency which Determine demonstrated,” said Julien Chimenton, purchasing director France, VM Building Solutions. The flexibility and usability of the solution are what convinced VM Building Solutions to choose the Determine Cloud Platform. They benefit from an intuitive, collaborative user interface that offers simply navigation and ensures rapid adoption. “We are proud to support the VM Building Solutions procurement project and serve their business needs through the consummate flexibility of the Determine Cloud Platform,” said Gérard Dahan, Global Chief Revenue and Marketing Officer , Determine.

