Marble Financial Adds Industry Experience in Both Fintech and Credit Rebuilding to Its Newly Formed Advisory Board

MLI Marble Lending Inc. (CSE:MRBL) (“Marble” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce the formation of its Advisory board and the addition of Mr. Blake Elyea and Mr. Rahul Petkar to its newly formed Advisory Board.

“We are honored to welcome both Blake and Rahul to our newly formed Advisory Board. Their experience and knowledge in both consumer insolvency and credit rebuilding, along with financial services and technology (fintech), will provide guidance to Marbles’ management team and Board of Directors as the Company pursues its aggressive, nationwide growth strategy,” says Mike Marrandino, Marble’s CEO. “As we provide Canadians with a fresh start in rebuilding their credit, the experience from our Advisory Board will fortify our growth strategy and assist the 125,000* plus Canadians that file for consumer insolvency on an annual basis (*Source: Office of Superintendent of Bankruptcies).

The professional backgrounds of our inaugural Marble Advisory Board members include:

Blake Elyea – A Chartered Professional Accountant (CGA), Chartered Insolvency and Restructuring Professional (CIRP) and Licensed Insolvency Trustee (LIT), Blake has over twenty-five years of professional experience providing business owners, individuals, shareholders, board of directors, financial institutions and stakeholders with financial advisory, restructuring, insolvency, audit, accounting and tax advice. Blake’s professional experience includes thirteen years at two National Accounting and Advisory Firms; and 4 years as a Partner, Shareholder and Managing Director of a mid-sized Financial Advisory and Restructuring Firm. Blake has broad industry knowledge across many sectors including high tech and automotive finance, pulp and paper, packaging, transportation, forestry, biotechnology, manufacturing, agriculture, non-profit organizations, construction and real estate. Blake currently provides independent Financial Advisory and Restructuring Services to companies throughout Western Canada.

Rahul Petkar – The President and CEO of Mississauga based Ishkan Inc. is a business leader with over thirty years of experience in the financial services and technology sectors spanning Asia, The Middle East and North America. Rahul is currently the CEO of Intellect Design Arena Chile Ltda, a leading fintech company that provides innovative payment and banking solutions in Latin America. Rahul founded Polaris Canada, a banking technology company that services all of the major Canadian banks and was responsible for scaling the company to over 250 employees. Rahul was also Director of International Development at TD Waterhouse where he was actively involved in the global expansion of TD’s brokerage business to Japan, UK, Luxembourg and Hong Kong. Additionally, Rahul worked at Citibank and Merrill Lynch in the business and operating divisions. Rahul has been a speaker and a panelist on topics pertaining to financial services, global sourcing and technology on various occasions including at the Toronto Financial Services Alliance and at the Schulich Business School. In 2013, Rahul was appointed by the Mayor of Mississauga to the Mississauga International Partnership Program and to the Mississauga Economic Advisory Board where he currently serves as Chairman.

He is a Member of the Institute of Corporate Directors in Toronto and a Charter member of The Indus Entrepreneurs (TiE), the largest global not- for-profit association supporting entrepreneurs. Rahul has a Bachelor of Engineering (Mechanical) from VNIT (Nagpur) and has an MBA from the Indian Institute of Management (Bangalore).

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS,

Mike Marrandino, President & CEO

About MLI Marble Lending Inc.

MLI Marble Lending Inc., dba Marble Financial (CSE: MRBL) provides Canadians with a second chance to rebuild their credit and fast track their way back to mainstream lending with socially responsible lending and fintech solutions. Since 2016, the Company’s flagship product has funded in excess of $10 million in loans and helped over 1,100 Canadians rebuild their credit scores. Marble’s proven consumer credit rebuilding strategy accelerates the timeline for its consumers by 50% relative to the current traditional methods available through Consumer Proposals.

For further information, please visit the Company’s website at www.marblefinancial.ca.

Mike Marrandino, CEO, Director

Email: ir@marblefinancial.ca

