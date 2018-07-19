UTStarcom Unveils New Products in Softbank World 2018

Global telecommunications infrastructure provider, UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) announced that it will unveil new products at Softbank World 2018 conference. Softbank World, one of the largest corporate events in Japan is focused on the latest trends in IT technology and takes place between July 19 – July 20. As quoted in the press release: The technology industry … Continued

Global telecommunications infrastructure provider, UTStarcom (NASDAQ:UTSI) announced that it will unveil new products at Softbank World 2018 conference.

Softbank World, one of the largest corporate events in Japan is focused on the latest trends in IT technology and takes place between July 19 – July 20.

As quoted in the press release:

The technology industry is being influenced by a number of emerging trends, including IoT (“Internet of Things”), AI (“Artificial Intelligence”), smart robots, and 5G mobile data. These technologies not only enable new product and service offerings and enhance user experience, but will likely transform different industry sectors and societies. Optimizing these technologies requires from telecom infrastructure significantly larger network capacity and reconfiguration of network architectures and technologies to enable intelligence, agility, scalability, performance, and efficiency.

To help organizations address these challenges through the power of technology, UTStarcom offers its latest solutions based on cutting-edge technologies including SDN, Segment Routing (SRv6), Clustered Distributed Timing over packet and others. The Company will showcase a number of its newest products at Softbank World 2018. Highlights of products to be showcased at the show include next-generation SRv6-based routing platforms – SkyFlux UAR400 and UAR500; 5G-ready timing solution “SkyRing XGM30”; SDN platform “SOO Station”; intelligent customer edge “VBG-M7105” and smart commercial refrigerator “GoBox.”

The new addition to the UT’s smart retail platform – the smart commercial display refrigerator “GoBox”- smoothly integrates with the Company’s cloud platform and uses image recognition, sensors and big data for a streamlined automated shopping experience. This new retail product is being shipped and commercially used by several high-profile customers.

Additionally, UTStarcom’s executive management team will deliver two keynote addresses at this year’s SoftBank World. In the “Getting Ready for 5G” presentation, Steven Chen, Senior Vice President of Product & Technology, will outline the opportunities and challenges and present the Company’s view on optimal networking solutions to facilitate the 5G deployment and operation. Separately, Doctor Lingrong Lu, Vice President of Research and Development, will elaborate on the time synchronization evolution and design solution in the “Time Synchronization for 5G & IoT Applications” keynote presentation. Mr. Tim Ti, UTStarcom’s Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very excited to again participate in SoftBank World. As one of the world’s largest information technology events, it brings together industry leaders to share insights on the latest trends in digital innovation and showcase their latest products and technologies.”

Ti continued, “New technologies continue to emerge, requiring larger network capacity and more complex network architectures to enable scalability, performance, and efficiency. We believe we are well-positioned to continue developing innovative solutions that would meet the need for increased network traffic. Our products fully align with the vision of our slogan: ‘Enabling Network Evolution’.”