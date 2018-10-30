Trakopolis Partners with KeepTruckin to Accelerate ELD Adoption in Canada

Trakopolis (TSXV:TRAK) announced that it has partnered with KeepTruckin as its preferred electric logging device (ELD) partner. The company said that the collaboration brings cost savings and efficiency to Trakpolis Canadian fleets. As quoted in the press release: Available in Canada for the first time, Trakopolis customers can deploy KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and software solutions … Continued









Trakopolis (TSXV:TRAK) announced that it has partnered with KeepTruckin as its preferred electric logging device (ELD) partner.

The company said that the collaboration brings cost savings and efficiency to Trakpolis Canadian fleets.

As quoted in the press release:

Available in Canada for the first time, Trakopolis customers can deploy KeepTruckin’s modern hardware and software solutions to further extend crucial insights into business operations prior to the Canadian ELD mandate. The introduction of pre-mandate ELDs to the Canadian trucking industry reflects Trakopolis’ and KeepTruckin’s joint commitment to improving fleet safety through modern communication and compliance tools. Trakopolis brings together top-rated hardware and software solutions for cohesive visibility into a wide variety of remote vehicles, equipment and drivers. Electronic logging systems save drivers time previously spent manually recording their hours of service (HOS), which results in at least $150 million dollars savings per year for fleets in the transportation industry1. Deploying electronic logging systems provides visibility into fleet performance – like vehicle utilization and safe driver behaviors – to help establish best practices and improve productivity. “Trakopolis’ IoT platform connects everyone and everything which enables better business decisions from one consolidated platform. A partnership with KeepTruckin is a natural fit to continue providing the best offering to our customers,” said Ted Duffield, Chief Revenue Officer, Trakopolis. “For companies shifting to digital transformation, the Trakopolis platform delivers the best cloud based IoT platform, now with the best ELD on the market.” Chosen for its ease of use, reliability, and excellent customer support, KeepTruckin’s ELD solution is trusted by the world’s largest network of over 500,000 connected drivers and 50,000 fleets. The KeepTruckin ELD and Electronic Logbook App offers drivers an intuitive solution that is an alternative to time consuming and inaccurate paper logging systems. Trakopolis customers can now benefit from KeepTruckin’s robust customer support channels, offering users access to live support 24 hours a day, 7 days a week, and 365 days a year. “We’re excited to partner with Trakopolis and introduce our industry-leading ELD and fleet management solution to drivers in Canada,” said John Verdon, Head of Partnerships, KeepTruckin. “With ELDs fleets can increase their productivity and driver safety through improved communication.”

