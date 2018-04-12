Sigma Designs Ships 100 Millionth Z-Wave Chipset Module

Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM), a leading provider of intelligent system -on-chip (SoC) solutions for connected smart home has announced that 100 millionth Z-Wave modules have been shipped into the smart home market.

As quoted in the press release:

“We are grateful to every one of our customers, some of the biggest service providers and manufacturers in the smart home and security world, who have supported Z-Wave over the years and driven adoption of the standard in the market to get us to this milestone of 100M Z-Wave modules shipped,” said Raoul Wijgergangs, VP of Z-Wave Business Unit, Sigma Designs, Inc. “We’re delighted to name Vivint as the customer to order the 100 millionth unit. As the longest running service provider customer and an innovator in the smart home and security market, Vivint has designed home security and automation packages that increase safety and convenience for today’s consumer.”

Services such as professionally monitored security are currently driving the smart home market. With Z-Wave technology achieving over 90% penetration in this segment, it is no surprise that Vivint, a leading smart home service provider, was the recipient of the 100 millionth Z-Wave module.

“Z-Wave allows us to give customers an integrated smart home system so they can control their home through a panel, a single mobile app or by using their voice,” said Jim Nye, chief product operations officer at Vivint Smart Home. “We are honored to be the recipient of the 100 millionth Z-Wave module and thrilled to see the ecosystem advance to such a large share of the market.”