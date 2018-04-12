Data Investing

Semtech Releases Next-Generation LinkCharge Wireless Charging Platform

• April 12, 2018
Semtech Corportation (NASDAQ:SMTC), a leading supplier of high performance analog and mixed signal semiconductors and advanced algorithms announced its next generation wireless charging platform.

As quoted in the press release:

The new platform combines the receiver and battery charger in a single IC making it ideal for very small footprint applications, including wearable devices, tablet keyboards and LoRa®-based sensors.

The wireless charger provides up to 250mA of charging current and is designed to work with Semtech’s evaluation module (EVM). In addition, LinkCharge LP is able to charge multiple LoRa-based sensors with no connected wires.

“Semtech’s next-generation LinkCharge LP wireless charging platform continues to deliver industry leading solutions with advanced technology,” said Francois Ricodeau, Power and High-Reliability Product Line Manager for Semtech’s Wireless and Sensing Products Group. “With the receiver and charger in one IC, the new LinkCharge LP provides a complete system solution to improve IoT sensors usability and contributes to the growth and adoption of LoRa Technology.”

Click here for the full text release.

