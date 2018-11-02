Pareteum and iPass to Support Launch of Ukraine’s First Smart City Accelerator

Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) announced that it is partnering with the City of Kyiv, Ukraine, to bring Kyiv’s Smart City Accelerator to Silicon Valey with the company’s strategic partner, iPASS (NASDAQ:IPAS). According to Pareteum, the company’s platform will enable technical solutions to civic challenges such as poverty and healthcare. As quoted in the press release: The accelerator … Continued









Pareteum (NASDAQ:TEUM) announced that it is partnering with the City of Kyiv, Ukraine, to bring Kyiv’s Smart City Accelerator to Silicon Valey with the company’s strategic partner, iPASS (NASDAQ:IPAS).

According to Pareteum, the company’s platform will enable technical solutions to civic challenges such as poverty and healthcare.

As quoted in the press release:

The accelerator will provide startup teams and developers of innovative civic products with access to infrastructure, data, systems and other resources of Kyiv City, which has a population of four million. The accelerator will focus on artificial intelligence, blockchain and the internet of things, and the team in Kyiv will support scaling the best and the most innovative technology solutions with the assistance of social-impact funding. Successful technology pilots with Kyiv City will result in opportunities for startups and developers to sell the solution to other cities. Pareteum and Kyiv will hold an innovation summit in Silicon Valley on Thursday, November 15, 2018, at 9:30 a.m. PST at the iPass headquarters in Redwood Shores, California. Civic leaders from Ukraine will participate in this cutting-edge summit on the use of technology to address civic problems. “Kyiv addresses global civic challenges by taking the Kyiv Smart City program to the next level,” said Mayor Vitali Klitschko. Vic Bozzo, CEO of Pareteum, is pleased that Pareteum will provide the platform and APIs for the development of global technical civic solutions and says that Kyiv is the perfect partner for this initiative. “Kyiv Mayor Klitschko, who is the first professional boxing world champion to hold a PhD, is the perfect adversary of societal problems like inadequate access to education, sluggish economic development, and lack of security,” said Bozzo. “We believe technology can play a powerful role in addressing civic issues of all kinds, and we are delighted to support Pareteum by hosting the Kyiv Smart City innovation summit,” said Gary Griffiths, president and CEO of iPass. Executive Chairman and Principal Executive Officer of Pareteum Hal Turner added, “Leveraging smart software solutions to increase global connectivity is what drives us at Pareteum. We appreciate the City of Kyiv being our initial global partner for smart cities solutions and believe that together we can make a tremendous impact.”

Click here for the full text release.

