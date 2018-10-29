Kandy Underpins Optus’ Cloud-Based Communications Offer

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced that its Kandy platform is delivering key business communications features for Optus Loop Live. The company said that Kandy platform used by Optus Loop Live enables small and medium businesses to efficiently conduct business telephony on mobile phones. As quoted in the press release: “Optus Loop Live is the answer for … Continued

Ribbon Communications (NASDAQ:RBBN) announced that its Kandy platform is delivering key business communications features for Optus Loop Live.

The company said that Kandy platform used by Optus Loop Live enables small and medium businesses to efficiently conduct business telephony on mobile phones.

As quoted in the press release:

“Optus Loop Live is the answer for small businesses that don’t require full PBX functionality, but have moved past a basic offering,” said Matthew Ball, Optus SMB Vice President. “Partnering with Kandy enabled us to market a tool that helps these businesses support their customers and grow their activities.”

Launched October 3, Optus Loop Live is bought, managed and billed entirely online, runs through a mobile device and can be provisioned, set up and operational in less than 15 minutes. The service helps SMBs quickly and conveniently do business by providing them with both a primary business number on their mobile and a fixed-line number, as well as features including voice calling, video, messaging, group chat, multiparty video, screensharing, auto attendant and hunt groups across desktop and mobile devices. SMBs also gain the ability to purchase phone numbers for multiple employees seamlessly and instantly, and to buy services with the swipe of a credit card.

“Optus and Ribbon have built a long-term partnership and it’s exciting to see this new offer come to fruition, said Patrick Joggerst, CMO and EVP, Business Development, from Ribbon. “As the pace of digital transition accelerates, Kandy is the right platform – flexible, feature-rich and easy to deploy – for Communications Service Providers (CSPs) to deliver innovative, differentiated solutions.”

Built from Ribbon’s market-proven communications, presence and security software components, Kandy is a cloud-based, real-time communications software platform that allows CSPs to offer rich business communications and enables the integration of real-time communications into their own applications, providing customers with enriched engagements and experiences. In order to best meet CSPs’ needs, Kandy can be consumed from Ribbon’s public cloud infrastructure or deployed on a private cloud infrastructure as a white label solution.