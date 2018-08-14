One Stop Systems Introduces Magma ExpressBox eGPU with Thunderbolt 3

One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing (HPC) GPU accelerators and NVM flash arrays has introduced Magma ExpressBox eGPU with Thunderbolt 3. The company said that its new product can transform both computers and laptops into powerful workstations. As quoted in the press release: The EB3T-V3-eGPU offers several powerful features and … Continued









One Stop Systems (NASDAQ:OSS), the leading provider of high performance computing (HPC) GPU accelerators and NVM flash arrays has introduced Magma ExpressBox eGPU with Thunderbolt 3.

The company said that its new product can transform both computers and laptops into powerful workstations.

As quoted in the press release:

The EB3T-V3-eGPU offers several powerful features and benefits: Enables one GPU card to work with any Thunderbolt 3-configured Mac, PC or laptop.

Dedicated 40 Gbps bandwidth for the external GPU.

Enhances GPU-accelerated mobile workstation tasks, including rendering, computer-aided engineering and data science.

Supports hot-plug, surprise removal and multiple displays in either a daisy-chain or end-point configuration.

Dramatically accelerates gaming, CAE, AI, VR, simulation and rendering applications.

Compatible with compute intensive workflows, including DaVinci Resolve, Premiere Pro, AutoCAD, SOLIDWORKS and MapD. The EB3T-V3-eGPU is ideally suited for the NVIDIA® Quadro® GV100 GPU. Powered by NVIDIA Volta™ technology and 5,120 CUDA® cores, this state-of-the-art graphics processing unit delivers the extreme memory capacity, scalability, and performance that allows designers, architects, and scientists to create, build and solve “the impossible.” Combined with the Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3, the Quadro GV100 GPU delivers the most powerful computing platform available today for HPC, AI, VR and high-end graphics workloads. The EB3T-V3-eGPU also seamlessly integrates with the newly-introduced Lenovo ThinkPad P1 Thunderbolt 3-enabled Mobile System, which One Stop Systems will also demo at the conference. The ThinkPad P1 is powered by 8th generation Intel® Xeon® processors, NVIDIA Quadro P2000 graphics, and 64GB of RAM and up to 4TB of M.2 flash storage. Also featuring Windows 10 Pro and a 4K UHD display, this system is a workhorse for HPC, AI and VR graphics workloads. To expand its capabilities, the mobile workstation integrates seamlessly with the Magma 3T-V3-eGPU. “We’re committed to providing mobile professionals with the latest technologies for performing AI, CAE and rendering applications,” said Steve Cooper, CEO of OSS. “Our new ExpressBox 3T-V3-eGPU, like all of our Magma ExpressBox expansion products, enables professionals to remain mobile without sacrificing office workstation performance, but now takes it to a whole new level with NVIDIA technology.” “OSS’ support for NVIDIA Quadro GV100 GPUs in the Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3-eGPU puts mobile workstation users at the cutting edge when meeting the demands of next-generation computing and modern workflows,” says Sandeep Gupte, Senior Director, Professional Visualization, NVIDIA. Rob Herman, GM Worldwide Workstation & Client AI at Lenovo, added: “Our ThinkPad P1 in combination with Magma ExpressBox 3T-V3-eGPU creates an incredibly powerful workstation that provides users with all the tools required for demanding compute applications like high performance 3D rendering. The collective size and weight of the P1 mobile workstation and ExpressBox eGPU allows for true mobility without compromising performance.”

