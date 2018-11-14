Melita selects Calix AXOS to Enhance its Fiber Infrastructure

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced that Melita has selected Axos E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and Axos E3-2 Intelligent PON Node to power its GPON network tipped to deliver high speed broadband services to its business subscribers. According to the company, the new network is set to deliver maximum deployment flexibility to deliver always-on service to businesses engaged … Continued









Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced that Melita has selected Axos E7-2 Intelligent Modular System and Axos E3-2 Intelligent PON Node to power its GPON network tipped to deliver high speed broadband services to its business subscribers.

According to the company, the new network is set to deliver maximum deployment flexibility to deliver always-on service to businesses engaged in various sectors in Malta.

As quoted in the press release:

The diversity of the terrain in Malta necessitated the E3-2’s “deploy anywhere” design that can be mounted aerially, in a pedestal, or on a pole, enabling Melita to add resiliency to their network and ensure connectivity in diverse geographical areas. The small form factor, environmentally hardened AXOS E7-2 access solution offers Melita a common operational service model that can be leveraged regardless of the physical technology layer or deployment location. Melita is a nationwide, quadruple-play operator offering state of the art converged telecommunications services to residences and businesses across Malta. The operator delivers its residential and business services through its converged 4.5G and DOCSIS 3.1 HFC network. In order to improve its service offering to business customers, Melita turned to Calix systems for a solution that integrated with existing network elements. “Melita continually invests in network technology to provide best in class connectivity services to its customers,” said Simon Montanaro, Chief Technology Officer for Melita. “Calix AXOS will allow Melita to offer more cost-effective and resilient connectivity to its business customers.” “The combination of the AXOS platform with the E7-2 system and E3-2 node allows Melita to establish one common operational model across its network for unparalleled flexibility and agility,” said Michael Weening, executive vice president of field operations for Calix. “Furthermore, it also establishes a seamless path for Melita to deploy next generation fiber technologies and software defined access (SDA) architectures in the future. With AXOS, Melita can continue to provide cost-efficient services to its business subscribers.”

Click here for the full text release.