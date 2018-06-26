Fluent Makes Health-Interest Data Available for Programmatic Targeting

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT), a leading data-driven performance and marketing company announced that it has made its 100 percent opt-in first part data available for programmatic targeting. The company made the programmatic targeting possible via the partnerships with LiveRamp,, a leading provider of identity resolution and also an Acxiom company (NASDAQ:ACXM). As quoted in the press release: … Continued

Through this partnership, Fluent will make its syndicated audience data segments available for reaching consumers through the LiveRamp IdentityLinkTM Data Store. Fluent’s offering called Audience Now™ meets a need for healthcare marketers who have increasingly demanded more accurate, self-declared health-related data to utilize in their advertising efforts. As a result of this partnership, consumers will receive more relevant and accurate messaging experiences based on their declared health interests.

Since its inception in 2010, Fluent has amassed a database of self-declared insights from over 150 million opted-in U.S. consumers sourced across its network of proprietary websites that provide immersive experiences for consumers. A leader in performance marketing with an expertise in consumer engagement, Audience Now™, marks Fluent’s first foray into programmatic advertising. Audience Now™ enables health marketers to reach consumers in a more efficient, scalable, and privacy-safe way. Since the segments are decoupled from media, audiences are able to be targeted anywhere, including mobile, display, and connected TV.

This product launch follows the formation of Fluent Health, the health marketing division, led by Brian Hogan, the former COO of LifeScript.

“As programmatic has become more established, pharma and healthcare advertisers are more comfortable to embrace this channel,” said Hogan, “which presents a huge opportunity for Fluent and its unique first-party, self-declared dataset as there is increasing demand for verified, declared data, particularly in health marketing. Our expertise in engaging opted-in consumers at scale will be an advantage for our clients.”

“We are seeing increased demand for declared data and specifically for specialized audiences such as health interest,” said Jeff Smith, GM of Brands and Agencies and CMO at LiveRamp. “We’re excited to partner with Fluent to make interest-based segments within the health vertical available to our brand, agency, and platform clients for people-based marketing.”

Audience Now™ data is voluntarily self-reported by opted-in consumers and anonymized. As it is not sourced from medical records or covered entities, it is not subject to HIPAA. Now, in the LiveRamp Data Store, this data is available directly to marketers and other data buyers, and audiences can be activated in advertisers’ preferred technology platforms and online publishers of choice.