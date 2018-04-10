Calix and Infosys Enter Strategic Co-Creation Partnership

Calix (NYSE:CALX) announced a strategic multi-year partnership with Infosys (NYSE:INFY) that will accelerate communications service provider adoption of AXOS, its software defined access platform.

As quoted in the press release:

Calix and Infosys will jointly invest to co-create new services and value-added offerings on the award winning AXOS platform. By reducing time-to-market for new AXOS capabilities and greatly broadening AXOS offerings, the partnership will enable service providers to accelerate deployments of next generation access networks that will dramatically reduce their operating costs and enable them to deploy new services at a rapid pace.

“To have a global technology leader like Infosys be our first co-creation partner is an honor and it speaks directly to the dramatic leverage our customers get when they deploy the AXOS platform. Infosys shares our vision for the future of the universal, unified access network and understands the value of a collaborative, standards-based and open approach to innovation,” said Carl Russo, President and CEO at Calix. “Our journey to create the world’s only Software Defined Access platform has been challenging and exciting. This is the next major step in that journey.”

Calix has pursued the vision of the unified access network for a decade, and AXOS delivers on the promise of the software defined network. With AXOS, any CSP can deliver all services on a single, elastic network that is always on. Because AXOS is a standards-based, modular software platform, Calix is creating a vibrant ecosystem that will rapidly extend and expand the capabilities that are available to CSPs via the platform.