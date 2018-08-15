Identillect Launches Advanced Enterprise Version of Delivery Trust

Identillect Technologies (TSXV:ID), a trusted leading provider of SaaS email security announced the release of their advanced enterprise policies for the fully integrated versions of Delivery Trust add-ins for Microsoft 365 and Gmail. The company said that the new solutions provides a superior level of administrative control for regulatory compliance and protection from human error. … Continued









As quoted in the press release:

This simple experience is critical for the growing needs of business enterprises migrating to Microsoft® Office 365® and Gmail®. A pressing issue in the secure email space as more businesses move to cloud-based email providers such as O365® and Gmail® is the ability to enforce enterprise policies to meet corporate policy and regulatory requirements. Identillect has solved this issue by enhancing their already robust secure add-ins to enforce security policies on an enterprise level, such as restricting recipient’s ability to print, forward, download, or automatically enforce expiration policies. Identillect CEO, Todd Sexton comments, “Enforcement of enterprise policy has always been a challenge when it comes to secure communication. The inherent nature of human error many times comes in conflict with corporate enforced rules which are typically aligned with data handling regulations. Identillect’s expansion of enterprise policies will enable companies utilizing cloud-based email providers to advance security measures organization wide.” The adoption of cloud-based products and email services offer enterprises many advantages in cost, connectivity, and productivity. It also increases the risk of interception which compromises digital information’s integrity. This is where the use of O365® and Gmail® works in favor of Identillect’s Delivery Trust® platform to integrate with extensive enterprise capabilities. The cybersecurity market is one of the fastest growing markets in technology. Breaches involving accidental email/internet exposure of information was the second most common type of breach incident reported by the identity theft center. Global spending will cumulatively exceed $1 billion dollars over the next 5 years, with cybersecurity damages predicted to reach $6 trillion globally by 2021 reported by CSO online. The need for advanced cyber security tools to prevent data breaches will only continue to increase with an estimated 4 billion online requiring security by 2020.

