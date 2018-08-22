Graph Blockchain Signs MOU with Korean Trade Organization

Blockchain

Datametrex AI (TSXV:DM) joint venture Graph Blockchain has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korean Trade Organization to develop a blockchain-based electronic services platform.

As quoted in the press release:

KTNET was established in 1989 by the Korean government and funded by the Korean International Trade Association (KITA). KTNET provides automation services for all the complex processes of export & import businesses through the establishment of paperless trade infrastructure, achieving economic effects that reach US $5.57 billion annually. Through a trade system linking approximately 97,000 customers and trade-related organizations, including trading companiesbankscustoms brokersshipping companiesinsurance firms, forwarders, and bonded storages, KTNET has digitized  614 types of export & import documents in the G2B and B2B sectors, and processes an annual average of 370 million cases of paperless documents.

“This is a tremendous opportunity for Graph to partner with a government agency to develop the blockchain component for the automation of electronic trade in Korea. We look forward to finalizing the definitive agreement with KTNET as this will create a new international trading platform that Graph can build on,” says Andrew Ryu, Chairman & CEO of the Company.

