DigiCrypts Announces the Release of FlyerDrop – DigiCrypts’ ICO* Communication Platform App

DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc. (“DigiCrypts”) is pleased to announce the official launch of FlyerDrop (“FlyerDrop” or the “App”), DigiCrypts’ ICO communication application available as a free-download mobile App through the Apple App Store and Google Play.

FlyerDrop is offered through DigiCrypts’ subsidiary, ICO Max, and allows users to view advertising and flyers directly from ICO issuers. The App also focuses on the aggregation of informational flyers available at specific FinTech conferences around the world. Users scan QR codes on physical flyers at such conferences which then connects the user to information regarding the particular ICO for which the QR code was scanned directly on the App for the user to review.

In this way, FlyerDrop acts as a low-cost tool for ICO issuers to create awareness through the user base of the App, and more importantly, through carefully coordinated advertising campaigns at FinTech conferences. For USD $10,000 per month, which is typically less than the cost of physically attending most conferences, an ICO issuer can ensure that their ICO offering will be seen by entire user-base of the App.

FlyerDrop will not filter the advertisers in any manner and DigiCrypts provides no comment or input on the ICO or ICO Issuer. Rather, FlyerDrop simply acts as an advertising vehicle for the ICO issuers’ direct-to-consumer messaging. ICO Max anticipates that the App will draw immediate ICO Issuer customer acquisition.

FlyerDrop is the first step in DigiCrypts’ ICO Max platform strategic plan. DigiCrypts believes that FlyerDrop has great scalable potential and management intends to, subject to obtaining all required regulatory approvals and registrations, expand the ICO Max App in order to connect its users with access to facilitate purchases of tokens and coins, as well as provide further services to existing ICO issuer clients.

About DigiCrypts Blockchain Solutions Inc.

DigiCrypts is a reporting issuer formed in Ontario, Canada which was created for the express purpose of developing immediately profitable businesses in the Blockchain and Initial Coin Offering Space. Founded by 5 partners with decades of experience in both Initial Public Offerings and Initial Coin Offerings, the partners have a common goal to help the world develop ICO’s as a respectable, regulatory compliant security offering that is parallel in stature, and compliance to common shares. DigiCrypts has a strong belief and commitment to helping ICO’s become a highly efficient, legal and secure complement to public shares issued by real and profitable companies from all industries.

Contacts:

Chris Carl

President & CEO

chris@digicrypts.com

Sergey Shilnov

Chief Technology Officer

sergey@digicrypts.com

Greg Limonov

VP Business Development

grag@digicrypts.com

Stan Milc

VP Global Marketing

stan@digicrypts.com

David Posner

Chairman of the Board

david@digicrypts.com

www.digicrypts.com

www.icomax.io

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements”. Forward-looking statements can be identified by words such as: anticipate, intend, plan, goal, seek, believe, project, estimate, expect, strategy, future, likely, may, should, will and similar references to future periods. Examples of forward-looking statements include, among others, statements we make regarding ICO Issuer customer acquisition, the phased rollout of the ICO Max platform, the App’s potential applications as well as the potential characteristics of each of the ICO Max future phases.

Forward-looking statements are neither historical facts nor assurances of future performance. Instead, they are based only on our current beliefs, expectations and assumptions regarding the future of our business, future plans and strategies, projections, anticipated events and trends, the economy and other future conditions. Because forward-looking statements relate to the future, they are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and changes in circumstances that are difficult to predict and many of which are outside of our control. Our actual results and financial condition may differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements. Therefore, you should not rely on any of these forward-looking statements. Important factors that could cause our actual results and financial condition to differ materially from those indicated in the forward-looking statements include, among others, the following: the ability to obtain regulatory approval for expansion of the App and ICO Max platform services, the adequacy of our cash flow and earnings, the availability of future financing and/or credit, and other conditions which may affect our ability to expand the ICO Max platform described herein, the level of demand and financial performance of the cryptocurrency industry, developments and changes in laws and regulations, including increased regulation of the cryptocurrency industry through legislative action and revised rules and standards applied by the Canadian Securities Administrators, Ontario Securities Commission, and/or other similar regulatory bodies in other jurisdictions, disruptions to our technology network including computer systems, software and cloud data, or other disruptions of our operating systems, structures or equipment.

Any forward-looking statement made by us in this press release is based only on information currently available to us and speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, we undertake no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.