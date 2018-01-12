Precious Metals Investing

Weekly Round-Up: Gold at Highest Price of 2018

The yellow metal has been rallying since mid-December on the back of a weak US dollar. Silver and copper are down, while oil is also up.

« Weekly Round-Up: Gold Pri…
• January 12, 2018
Add Comment
gold price silver copper oil

The gold price made significant gains this week on the back of continued weakness in the US dollar, reaching its highest value of 2018.

As of 2:00 p.m. EST on Friday (January 12), gold was trading at $1,338.25 per ounce, its peak level so far this year. The previous day, the yellow metal rose to its highest price in four months.

Gold has been rallying since mid-December. According to Kitco, multiple factors are behind gold’s price increase, but a weakening US dollar has had the biggest impact. Since gold is paired for price in US dollars, the two have an inverse relationship, meaning that a weak dollar tends to result in a stronger gold price. 

precious metals 2018 outlook

Geopolitics Will Affect Precious Metals in 2018
Download our free report to find out which factors to watch


For its part, silver was trading $17.08 per ounce as of 1:04 p.m. EST on Friday. Kitco notes that silver has hit a hurdle as prices are set to close the week in negative territory, ending a four-week winning streak.

Josh Graves, senior market strategist at RJO Futures, said he isn’t reading too much into silver’s recent underperformance. “I think silver’s weakness is based on the fact that all the attention is on gold,” he said. “Investors see more potential in gold as the U.S. dollar weakens.”

Rounding up the week in metals, as of 1:40 p.m. EST on Friday, copper was down slightly for the week, trading at $3.20 per pound.

Meanwhile, oil prices rose for a sixth consecutive day on Friday, and were holding at $64.12 per barrel as of 2:00 p.m. EST. According to Reuters, prices continued to gain after Russia’s oil minister said global crude supplies are “not balanced yet,” alleviating market concerns about a wind-down of the OPEC-led deal to reduce production.

Russian Energy Minister Alexander Novak said ministers from leading OPEC and non-OPEC producers will discuss the possibility of exiting the deal at a coming committee meeting, but said, “we see that the market surplus is decreasing, but the market is not completely balanced yet.” His comments boosted prices, which rebounded from an earlier decline.

Don’t forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time news updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Nicole Rashotte, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

precious metals 2018 outlook

Geopolitics Will Affect Precious Metals in 2018
Download our free report to find out which factors to watch


Get the Latest Precious Metals Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Precious Metals Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Gold Mine Development
Gold Production/Mining
Gold Project Generators
Gold Prospecting and Exploration
Gold Resource Definition/Pre Feasibility
Gold Resource Expansion/Feasibility Study/PEA
Palladium
Platinum
Silver $0-15m
Silver $15-50m
Silver $250m+
Silver $50-250m

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

precious metals 2018 outlook

Geopolitics Will Affect Precious Metals in 2018
Download our free report to find out which factors to watch


Return to the Precious Metals Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply