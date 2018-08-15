Wheaton Precious Metals released its Q2 results, reporting adjusted net earnings of US$73 million and cash flow from operations of US$125 million.









Wheaton Precious Metals’ (TSX:WPM, NYSE:WPM) second quarter results show a 9 percent increase in adjusted net earnings and an 8 percent increase in cash flow from operations during the second quarter, the company announced on Tuesday (August 14).

The world’s largest precious metals streaming firm reported higher revenue as a result of more gold ounces being sold at a higher average price, which led to adjusted net earnings of US$73 million and cash flow from operations of US$125 million during Q2.

“Wheaton’s high-quality portfolio and strong margins generated over US$260 million of operating cash flow in the first half of 2018,” said Randy Smallwood, president and CEO.

The company revealed that during its second quarter, it had net earnings of US$318 million, which included a US$246 million gain on the disposal of the San Dimas silver stream.

Revenue increased year-on-year from US$200-million to US$212-million, despite a 6-percent decrease in silver ounces sold and a 3-percent decrease in the average realized silver price.

Aiding the rise in revenue for Wheaton was the increase in the company’s gold ounces sold, which rose 21 percent, while the average gold price climbed 3 percent.

In terms of production during the second quarter, the company garnered an output of 6.1 million ounces of silver and 85,300 ounces of gold, representing a decrease of 15 percent and an increase of 7 percent respectively, compared to Q2 2017.

Wheaton noted that the decrease in silver output and increase in gold production can be attributable to the termination of the San Dimas silver purchase agreement and the entering into a new deal.

On May 10, First Majestic Silver (TSX:FR,NYSE:AG) announced that it had closed the previously announced acquisition of Primero Mining (TSX:P). In connection with the acquisition, Wheaton terminated the San Dimas silver purchase agreement and entered into a new agreement with First Majestic, resulting in the gain on disposal of US$246 million.

Adding to Wheaton’s rise in earnings during its second quarter, was the acquisition of two additional streams—one cobalt and the other one gold-palladium.

Wheaton completed the acquisition of a cobalt stream on Vale’s (NYSE:VALE) Voisey’s Bay mine at the end of June, followed by the closing of a gold and palladium stream on Sibanye-Stillwater’s (NYSE:SBGL, JSE:SGL) Stillwater and East Boulder mines at the end of July.

“We expect Stillwater to contribute production and cash flow starting in the third quarter of 2018 and Voisey’s Bay starting in 2021. These additions ideally fit within our existing portfolio as they are both high-margin and long-life mines with significant exploration potential,” stated Smallwood.

With the addition of the streams on Voisey’s Bay and Stillwater, Wheaton’s estimated attributable production in 2018 is forecast to be about 22.5 million ounces of silver, 355,000 ounces of gold and 10,400 ounces of palladium.

Wheaton estimates that the average yearly attributable production over the next five years, including 2018, will be approximately 25 million ounces of silver, 385,000 ounces of gold, 27,000 ounces of palladium and starting in 2021, 2.1million pounds a year of cobalt.

As of 2:34 p.m. EST, Wheaton was down 6.48 percent, trading at C$24.38.

