Arizona Silver Welcomes David Vincent to the Board

Arizona Silver Exploration Inc. (TSXV:AZS) (the “Company” or “Arizona Silver”) announces the appointment of David Vincent to the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”).

Mr. Vincent’s background includes consulting and investment banking, providing corporate advisory, corporate public relations and capital raising services within the resources sector. Mr. Vincent was a senior executive with BAE Systems, a global aerospace company, where he gained significant skills and experience in international business development, feasibility studies, market analysis, business planning, project financing, project management and marketing within the United Kingdom, the Middle East and Europe. Mr. Vincent is a professional engineer and commercial pilot with post graduate academic qualifications in management and financial services. Mr. Vincent was a senior commissioned officer (Engineer and Pilot) in the Royal Australian Air Force. Mr. Vincent has worked throughout Europe, Middle East, Africa and Asia region for the last 20 years. He holds a Bachelor of Engineering with Distinction from RMIT Australia, a Diploma in Administrative Studies, an Advanced Diploma in Aviation Studies and a Diploma in Financial Planning from Deakin University

“We are pleased to have David join our board. His skills and knowledge of market cycles, financial background along with global knowledge, and industry leading ideas make David a strong and welcome asset to the Arizona Silver Board”, states Mike Stark, Chairman of the Board.

Greg Hahn, CPG#7122, President & CEO of the Company, is the Qualified Person that has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this release.

ARIZONA SILVER EXPLORATION INC.

Contact: Mike Stark, Chairman and Director

Phone: (604) 833-4278

About Arizona Silver Exploration Inc.:

Arizona Silver is a young company exploring the historic Ramsey Mine. Arizona Silver has completed surface mapping and geophysical surveying and one year of drilling. To date, Arizona Silver has found a large area adjacent to the historic producing mine that carries strong geochemical values at surface, and where drilling to date of eleven holes has intersected significant silver mineralization across tens of meters of thickness below tens of meters of alluvial cover and unaltered rhyolite . With the current 2018 drill campaign imminent, we anticipate expanding on the area containing silver mineralization at depth. This program consists of six holes designed to further test open extensions to mineralization. Please refer to our web site for all news and updated 2018 drill campaign locations. www.arizonasilverexploration.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release, and the TSX Venture Exchange has in no way passed upon the merits of the transactions herein.

