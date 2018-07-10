Sable Recovers Two New Veins at Margarita Project

Sable Resources Ltd (TSXV: SAE) announced that is has identified two new epithermal veins at its Margarita Project in Chihuahua State, Mexico.

As quoted in the press release:

Following ten days of detailed field mapping at 1:5000 scale, two additional mineralized structures The Juliana and Marie veins, were identified within Sable resources mineral claims. The Juliana vein can be traced for approximately 650 meters along a 040 strike. Previous grab sampling prior to mapping returned an assay value of 405 parts per million gold for the vein. The vein has been observed to dip approximately vertical and appears to merge with the Margarita structure to the southwest.

The Marie vein outcrops at the most eastern part of the Margarita property. The vein strikes 020 to 030 and was observed for 650 meters along strike from which 400 meters are within Sable’s concessions. The width of the vein is variable with 1.6 meters of quartz vein to >2 meters of breccia zone with several smaller braided veins. The Marie vein is observed dipping at high angles towards SW, NE and vertical, depending on the location. A large zone of kaolinite, silicification and Fe oxides characterizes the Marie vein after pyrite on its western side whereas the eastern side shows green argillic alteration.

In light of the discovery of the two new veins, Sable has re-assessed the drill program deciding to increase the first phase to a maximum of 5,000 meters and has changed drill companies to better accommodate the increased meterage.