Centenera Begins Drilling at Esperanza Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina

Centenera Mining Corporation (TSXV:CT; OTC:CTMIF) reports that drilling has begun at the Esperanza Copper-Gold Project, San Juan Province, Argentina. Centenera received a drill permit in late 2017 (previous news release November 20, 2017) and immediately mobilized heavy equipment to begin refurbishing approximately 40km of road access. This work was completed in late December at which time the drill camp and related infrastructure was delivered in preparation for drilling in early January 2018. Unseasonal storms and flash flooding in January meant that road repairs and new drill access roads had to be constructed, causing a short delay to the drill start. The required earthworks have exposed significant new mineralization at surface, expanding the previously known footprint of mineralization to the southeast.

New Mineralization Discovered

In the process of construction of new road access to the first drill platform, new mineralization was exposed at surface, in an area previously indicated as being underlain by unmineralized basement gabbro complex (Figure 1). The exposed mineralization is hosted in intensely altered rock interpreted to be part of the highly-prospective Canyon Stock which now appears to extend significantly further to the southeast than previously known.

The mineralized rock contains dense pyrite veinlets with supergene sulphides over approximately 75m. Moving further southeast an additional 20m of slightly less mineralized rock has been observed. True thickness of mineralization is not known at this time. Mapping and sampling will be completed over the coming weeks.

Esperanza Copper-Gold Porphyry Highlights

The outcropping copper-gold porphyry mineralization at Esperanza was first drill-tested in 2006-2007 by 7 drill holes totalling 2,011 metres. All drill holes intersected significant copper-gold mineralization (Figure 1). Drilling highlights include:

Best intersection is 353.1m1 from surface, grading 0.35% copper and 0.18 g/t gold (0.49% copper equivalent2) including 243.1m1grading 0.40% copper and 0.21 g/t gold (0.57% copper equivalent2)

Mineralization is outcropping at surface with a pyrite halo extending over a 1,400m x 850m area

Drill holes generally intersected mineralization at surface

Mineralization is open all directions

Majority of drill holes terminated in mineralization (due to the depth limitations of the drill rig) and are open at depth

Several drill holes demonstrate increasing grade with depth

Notes: 1 True width is not known. 2 Copper equivalent = copper grade % x (0.795 x gold grade g/t), where the conversion factor of 0.795 is calculated by comparing the value of 1 tonne of copper ore (at copper prices of $2.20/lb ($4,850.16/t)) to the value of 1 t of gold ore (at gold prices of $1,200/oz ($38.58g/t)) and assuming 100% recovery.

Figure 1: Map showing location of existing drill holes at Esperanza (blue, 2007) & the first new hole (red, 2018). The location of recently discovered mineralization (95m horizontal distance) is highlighted and labelled. Some of the best mineralization to date has been intersected at the Canyon and Oro Rico Stocks. New mineralization suggests that the Canyon Stock extends southeast.

Figure 2: Photographs of the drill camp and mobilization of drill equipment using low-impact mules.

Appointment of New Director

The Company also announces that it has appointed Mr. Robert Kopple to the board of directors. Mr. Kopple is an experienced investor, businessman and lawyer. He is involved in a broad range of corporate financing activities with public companies. Mr. Kopple is an experienced lawyer and a senior partner in a law firm based in Los Angeles specializing in estate planning, tax law and business transactions. He is an experienced investor with diverse interests in real estate and in several operating companies in mining, health care and technology. Mr. Kopple is a significant investor in Centenera Mining.

Stock Option Grant

The Company also announces that it has granted 700,000 stock options to a director of the Company. The options are exercisable to purchase common shares of the Company on or before February 21, 2021 at a price of $0.20 per share. With this issuance, the Company has granted a total of 7,110,000 options.

PDAC

Centenera will have a booth at the Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) conference from March 4 to March 7 2018. The Company’s booth is #3143. The management team will be there to meet shareholders and answer questions regarding the Esperanza drill program.

Quality Assurance / Quality Control

The Esperanza copper-gold porphyry drill testing was undertaken by Cardero Resource Corp. from 2006 to 2007. On site personnel at the project rigorously collected and tracked samples, which were then sealed and shipped to ALS Chemex for analysis. ALS Chemex’s quality system complies with the requirements for the International Standards ISO 9001:2000 and ISO 17025: 1999. Analytical accuracy and precision are monitored by the analysis of reagent blanks, reference material and replicate samples. Quality control was further assured by the use of international and in-house standards. Blind certified reference material was inserted at regular intervals into the sample sequence by Cardero personnel in order to independently assess analytical accuracy. Finally, representative blind duplicate samples were forwarded to ALS Chemex and an ISO compliant third-party laboratory for additional quality control.

Qualified Person

Keith J. Henderson, P.Geo., is the Company’s qualified person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, and has reviewed the scientific and technical information that forms the basis for portions of this news release, and has approved the disclosure herein. Mr.Henderson is not independent of the Company, as he is an employee, a shareholder and holds incentive stock options.

About Centenera Mining Corporation

Centenera is a mineral resource company trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol CT and on the OTCQB exchange under the symbol CTMIF. The Company is focused 100% on mineral resource assets in Argentina. The Company intends to focus its 2017 exploration activities on drill-testing its flagship Esperanza copper-gold project. Other assets, including the El Quemado lithium pegmatite project in Salta Province and the Organullo gold project, are intended to be explored by the Company with the aim of proving project potential and attracting a joint venture partner or a project sale. The Organullo project has approximately 8,000 metres of historical drilling and assay results. Organullo has a geological target range from 19.8 million tonnes grading at 0.94 g/t gold (600,000 ounces) to 31.6 million tonnes grading 0.92 g/t gold (940,000 ounces) using a 0.5 g/t gold cut-off-grade. It should be noted that these potential exploration target quantities and grades are conceptual in nature, that insufficient exploration and geological modelling has been done to define a mineral resource, and that it is uncertain if further exploration will result in the delineation of a mineral resource.

