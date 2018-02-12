Shore Gold Announces Name Change to Star Diamond

Shore Gold Inc. (TSX:SGF) announced that it has changed its name to Star Diamond Corporation. Effective at the start of trading on Monday (February 12), Star Diamond Corporation will also commence trading on the Toronto Stock Exchange under this new name and a new stock symbol “DIAM”.

As quoted in the press release:

This new corporate name is in honour of the Star Kimberlite, located in the Fort à la Corne forest of Saskatchewan, Canada. It was the exploration and evaluation work completed on the Star Kimberlite that demonstrated the significant quality, size and value of the contained diamond populations. These high value diamonds facilitated the consolidation and advancement of the Corporation’s Fort à la Corne area kimberlites, including the Star – Orion South Diamond Project. The name change does not affect the rights of the Corporation’s shareholders. No further action is required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change, and certificates representing common shares of Shore Gold Inc. will not need to be surrendered or exchanged unless a transfer is being requested. Shareholders had previously approved a special resolution to allow an amendment to the Articles of the Corporation to change the name of the Corporation at the Corporation’s 2017 Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders. Following this name change, Shore’s domain name will change to www.stardiamondcorp.com and visitors to our current website address and communication to our current electronic mail addresses will be redirected.

Click here to read the fullShore Gold Inc. (TSX:SGF) press release.