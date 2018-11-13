North Arrow Releases Microdiamond Results

The results include the initial microdiamond recoveries from surface sampling of kimberlite ML8.









North Arrow Minerals (TSXV:NAR) has released an update on the company’s 100 percent owned Mel diamond project, located in Nunavut. The results include the initial microdiamond recoveries from surface sampling of kimberlite ML8.

As quoted from the press release:

The Mel project is well located, approximately 20 km from tidewater with exploration work conducted from a camp established approximately 140 km south and 210 km northeast of the Hamlets of Hall Beach and Naujaat, respectively. Highlights of this update include: Caustic fusion processing of 129 kg from ML8 has returned 33 diamonds greater than the 0.106 mm sieve size including one diamond greater than the 0.85 mm sieve size;

An additional 78 kg of ML8 has been processed with final diamond recoveries underway;

Drill core from kimberlites ML8 and ML345 is now in Vancouver and undergoing detailed petrographic logging as well as kimberlite indicator mineral (KIM) and microdiamond sampling;

Processing has started on 447 till samples collected during the summer field program. KIM recoveries will be used to better define existing and new targets within the 56,075 ha project area. President and CEO, Ken Armstrong commented “Microdiamond recoveries from kimberlite ML8 continue to be encouraging, with diamonds recovered across a range of sizes. We look forward to receipt of further sample results from ML8 and ML345, as well as 447 till samples collected as part of an extensive sampling program completed during the 2018 summer program. KIM results from the till and kimberlite samples will be very important for defining priority target areas within the project. The Mel exploration camp remains in place to support renewed exploration drilling of new and established targets in 2019.”

