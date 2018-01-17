Diamond Investing

Lucapa Recovers More Large Diamonds at Lulo

« Gem Diamonds Unearths Wor…
• January 17, 2018
Add Comment

Lucapa Diamond Company Ltd. (ASX:LOM) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas announced the recovery of more large diamonds from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

As quoted in the press release:

The latest recoveries include a 116 carat low-quality diamond and a 43 carat yellow gem, both from Mining Block 8 at Lulo. The 43 carat yellow is the largest coloured gem-quality diamond recovered to date from Lulo, surpassing the 39 carat pink recovered in September 2016. The 116 carat stone was recovered through the XRT large-diamond recovery circuit installed at Lulo in late 2016.

It is the 10th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the second +100 carat recovered within the first three weeks of 2018 (See ASX announcement 8 January 2018). Though a low-quality boart stone, the 116 carat diamond continues to underline the special large-stone nature and potential of the Lulo diamond project.

Click here to read the full Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) press release.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Diamond Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

agriculture free industry report

Get Everything An Investor Needs To Know About Global Diamond Supplies And Demands.

Get the latest in diamond investment forecasts, news and tips. Click below to download a FREE industry report on diamond investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Diamond Investing Index
Comments

Leave a Reply