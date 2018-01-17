Lucapa Recovers More Large Diamonds at Lulo

Lucapa Diamond Company Ltd. (ASX:LOM) and its partners Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas announced the recovery of more large diamonds from the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

As quoted in the press release:

The latest recoveries include a 116 carat low-quality diamond and a 43 carat yellow gem, both from Mining Block 8 at Lulo. The 43 carat yellow is the largest coloured gem-quality diamond recovered to date from Lulo, surpassing the 39 carat pink recovered in September 2016. The 116 carat stone was recovered through the XRT large-diamond recovery circuit installed at Lulo in late 2016. It is the 10th +100 carat diamond recovered to date from Lulo and the second +100 carat recovered within the first three weeks of 2018 (See ASX announcement 8 January 2018). Though a low-quality boart stone, the 116 carat diamond continues to underline the special large-stone nature and potential of the Lulo diamond project.

Click here to read the full Lucapa Diamond Company Limited (ASX: LOM) press release.