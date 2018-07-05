Lucapa Offers Q2 Update for Lulo

Lucapa is a growing diamond company with a portfolio of production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.











Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) and its partners, Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas, have released an update on diamond mining operations at the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

The company's flagship asset is the Lulo diamond project, which has produced ten100 carat and more diamonds.

As quoted from the press release:

Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) (Lucapa 40 percent owner and operator) produced 5,058 carats of diamonds during the quarter, an increase of 20 percent on the previous corresponding period. Lulo continued to regularly produce large and premium-value diamonds during the quarter, with the number of special diamonds recovered up 7 percent to 61, bringing to 118 the total number of specials produced in H1 2018 (up 24 percent). The total weight of specials produced during the quarter was up 18 percent to 1,412 carats for an H1 2018 total of 2,838 carats (up 22 percent). Specials recovered during the quarter included the largest coloured diamond recovered to date from Lulo (46 carats) and three +70 carat diamonds. The diamond production increases were generated from a 27 percent rise in mining volumes to 72,671 bulk cubic metres – a record quarterly result.

