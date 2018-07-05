Diamond

Investing News

Lucapa Offers Q2 Update for Lulo

- July 5th, 2018

Lucapa is a growing diamond company with a portfolio of production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana.

Lucapa Diamond Company (ASX:LOM) and its partners, Empresa Nacional de Diamantes EP and Rosas & Petalas, have released an update on diamond mining operations at the Lulo diamond project in Angola.

Lucapa is a growing diamond company with a portfolio of production, development and exploration assets in Angola, Lesotho, Australia and Botswana. The company’s flagship asset is the Lulo diamond project, which has produced ten100 carat and more diamonds.

As quoted from the press release:

Lulo alluvial mining company Sociedade Mineira Do Lulo (SML) (Lucapa 40 percent owner and operator) produced 5,058 carats of diamonds during the quarter, an increase of 20 percent on the previous corresponding period. Lulo continued to regularly produce large and premium-value diamonds during the quarter, with the number of special diamonds recovered up 7 percent to 61, bringing to 118 the total number of specials produced in H1 2018 (up 24 percent).

The total weight of specials produced during the quarter was up 18 percent to 1,412 carats for an H1 2018 total of 2,838 carats (up 22 percent). Specials recovered during the quarter included the largest coloured diamond recovered to date from Lulo (46 carats) and three +70 carat diamonds. The diamond production increases were generated from a 27 percent rise in mining volumes to 72,671 bulk cubic metres – a record quarterly result.

Click here to read the full press release

Resource Forecast – Expert Opinions Covering Precious Metals, Energy, Critical Metals, and More

Get your free report by clicking below. Get My Free Report

Get the latest Diamond Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Diamond Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Diamond Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Lucapa Discovers 89-carat Yellow Diamond at Mothae
Lucapa Earns AU$2.7 million From Lulo Diamond Sale
Lucapa Provides Brooking Project Update
Angola Set to Change Diamond Industry to Attract Investment

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *