Arctic Star Announces New Kimberlite Discovery

Arctic Star Exploration Corp (TSXV:ADD) announced a new kimberlite discovery as part of its ongoing diamond exploration program at its Timantti diamond project in Finland.

As quoted in the press release:

The kimberlite is near surface under very thin glacial overburden which was discovered in four separate 1 metre deep excavator pits all containing kimberlite. Roy Spencer, Country Manager, has named this new kimberlite discovery “Grey Wolf”. The new discovery is immediately being followed up with diamond drilling.

Arctic Star has collected a sample of approximately 150kg with an excavator for analysis, to establish whether this kimberlite body is diamondiferous. The Company is conducting two separate tests, one for diamonds using caustic fusion and a second separate test for kimberlite indicator minerals and mineral chemistry. The discovery is the result of a series of excavator pits in the same area of the Wolf kimberlites following up on the results of the on-going ground geophysical surveys.

Geophysical surveys on the Project are on-going and have located multiple new kimberlite drill targets which will be followed up with the excavator and or diamond drilling. The current drill program has just commenced, and the Company will continue to release material findings as the ongoing campaign progresses. A drill is immediately being mobilized to the new Grey Wolf discovery.

The Qualified Person for this news release is Roy Spencer, Fellow AUSIMM, a Geologist of over thirty years’ experience in diamonds.