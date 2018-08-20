Gas

Investing News

GeoPark Reports New Gas Field Discovery in Chile

- August 20th, 2018

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas exploration and production company with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile. 

GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), has announced the successful drilling and testing of the Jauke 1 exploration well in the Fell block located in Chile.

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas exploration and production company with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.

As quoted from the press release:

GeoPark drilled and completed the Jauke 1 exploration well to a total depth of 9,592 feet. A production test through different chokes in the Springhill formation resulted in an average production rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day of gas (or 970 boepd) with a wellhead pressure of 2,738 pounds per square inch. Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well and the extent of the reservoir. Surface facilities are in place, the well is in production, and the gas is being sold to Methanex through a long term gas contract. Drilling and completion costs are estimated at $3.4 million, and at current gas prices and testing rates, this well is expected to have a payback period of 6-7 months.

The Jauke gas field is part of the large Dicky geological structure in the Fell block – and has the potential for multiple development drilling opportunities. Petrophysical analysis also indicates hydrocarbon potential in the shallower El Salto formation which will be tested in the future.

The Jauke exploration effort is part of GeoPark’s 2018 overall 40-45 well drilling program in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile – with five drilling rigs currently in operation.

Click here to read the full announcement 

start-here-oil-gas-report-stocks

Learn to invest in the oil & gas industry

 
See our report for valuable information
 

Get the latest Gas Investing stock information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Gas Investing Delivered directly to your inbox.

Gas Investing

Select All
Select None

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time

Related posts

Big News Roundup: Wallbridge Intersects 29.23 g/t gold over 4.80 metres; Azincourt Energy Samples Up to 3.3% Li2O at Lithium Two Project; Canada Cobalt’s Re-2OX Produces 22.6% Cobalt Sulphate
Cannabis Weekly Round-Up: Ontario Cannabis Shops Arriving in 2019
Base Metals Weekly Round-Up: Copper Hits New Lows
Top Copper Production by Country

Tags

Tags: , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *