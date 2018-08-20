GeoPark Reports New Gas Field Discovery in Chile

GeoPark is a Latin American oil and gas exploration and production company with operations and growth platforms in Colombia, Peru, Argentina, Brazil and Chile.









GeoPark (NYSE:GPRK), has announced the successful drilling and testing of the Jauke 1 exploration well in the Fell block located in Chile.

As quoted from the press release:

GeoPark drilled and completed the Jauke 1 exploration well to a total depth of 9,592 feet. A production test through different chokes in the Springhill formation resulted in an average production rate of 5.8 million standard cubic feet per day of gas (or 970 boepd) with a wellhead pressure of 2,738 pounds per square inch. Additional production history is required to determine stabilized flow rates of the well and the extent of the reservoir. Surface facilities are in place, the well is in production, and the gas is being sold to Methanex through a long term gas contract. Drilling and completion costs are estimated at $3.4 million, and at current gas prices and testing rates, this well is expected to have a payback period of 6-7 months. The Jauke gas field is part of the large Dicky geological structure in the Fell block – and has the potential for multiple development drilling opportunities. Petrophysical analysis also indicates hydrocarbon potential in the shallower El Salto formation which will be tested in the future. The Jauke exploration effort is part of GeoPark’s 2018 overall 40-45 well drilling program in Colombia, Argentina, Brazil, and Chile – with five drilling rigs currently in operation.

