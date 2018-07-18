Red River Releases Maiden Liontown East Mineral Resource

Red River Resources has announced a maiden JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate for the Liontown East polymetallic massive sulphide deposit of 1.5 million tonnes grading 12.2 percent zinc equivalent.











Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) has announced a maiden JORC 2012 mineral resource estimate for the Liontown East polymetallic massive sulphide deposit of 1.5 million tonnes grading 12.2 percent zinc equivalent.

The Liontown East deposit is located approximately 1km from the Liontown deposit which is 40km southwest of Charters Towers in Queensland. It was discovered in July 2016 by Red River, when the discovery hole, was drilled to test the Liontown East coincident geochemical and geophysical target.

As highlighted in the press release:

Maiden Liontown East Mineral Resource of 1.5 million tonnes at 12.2 percent zinc equivalent and Liontown project mineral resource increases to 3.6 million tonnes at 10.0 percent zinc equivalent

Thalanga Operations mineral resource increases by 27 percent to 7.1 million tonnes at 13.0 percent zinc equivalent

Liontown and Liontown East are part of the same mineralised system –remains open along strike and depth

Liontown Scoping Study to commence in 2H 2018 – next project in development pipeline after Waterloo

Click here to read the full Red River Resources (ASX:RVR) press release.