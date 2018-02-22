Spearmint Resources featured on Investmentpitch.com

Spearmint Resources’(TSXV:SRJ) got featured on Investmentpitch.com as the company started drilling on 100% owned lithium project in Clayton Valley, Nevada.

The video talks about the world-renowned lithium basin which consists of two claim blocks totalling 800-acres bordering Pure Energy Minerals & Cypress Development Corp.

“We are very pleased to commence this multi-hole and multi-target lithium drill program. The Clayton Valley is home to the only brine deposit in production in North America and we are optimistic about being directly bordering this producing basin. The lithium market is seeing strong internal drivers such as the electric car battery growth and battery sector. This prospect is in the same state as the Tesla Gigafactory and we are drilling into the same basin that Tesla has an agreement for lithium with.” The video quoted , James Nelson, the company’s President.

The video further talks about Spearmint’s other lithium properties, as well as Vanadium and Gold properties.

