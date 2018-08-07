Nevsun Files Technical Report for the Timok Lower Zone Deposit

The Timok Lower Zone deposit is a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration.











Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU) has announced that it has filed the national instrument 43-101 technical report – Timok copper-gold project, Serbia: Upper Zone pre-feasibility Study and Resource Estimate for the Lower Zone.

As quoted in the press release:

The Timok Lower Zone deposit, a joint venture with Freeport-McMoRan Exploration (NYSE:FCX) is a porphyry copper deposit with inferred mineral resources of approximately 1.7 billion tonnes, grading 0.86 percent copper and 0.18 grams per tonne (g/t) gold containing 31.5 billion pounds of copper and 9.6 million ounces of gold, at a cutoff grade of 0.38 percent copper equivalent. The Timok Lower Zone ranks high among undeveloped world porphyry copper deposits in terms of size and grade and benchmarks well against planned and operating block cave mines.

Click here to read the full Nevsun Resources (TSX:NSU) press release.