Nevada Copper Announces Key Project Team Hires

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU) (“Nevada Copper” or the ” Company”) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. David Swisher as Vice President of Operations and Mr. Timothy Dake as General Manager – Surface Construction for its 100% owned Pumpkin Hollow copper project. Nevada Copper is rapidly advancing pre-construction activities for the restart of its 5,000 tons/day underground copper project (the “Underground Project”) while also progressing optimization work on its large-scale open pit project.

Mr. Phillip Day, Chief Operating Officer of Nevada Copper, commented: “Mr. Swisher and Mr. Dake bring extensive project execution experience to our project owner’s team at Pumpkin Hollow. Nevada Copper is committed to rapidly developing North America’s next copper mine, and integral to the success of this goal is building a world-class and highly experienced team.”

Mr. Swisher is a qualified professional mining engineer with over 23 years’ experience developing and operating both underground and open pit mines. He has held various senior operating roles at various mines in North America and overseen the development of numerous mining projects globally. Most recently he was Mine Manager at the East Boulder Mine in Montana for Sibanye-Stillwater.

Mr. Dake is a mechanical engineer with over 35 years’ experience in the mining and construction industries. He has held various roles at operations both in North America and internationally, including the Fort Knox Gold Mine in Alaska and Grasberg Copper Mine in Indonesia.

About Nevada Copper

Nevada Copper (TSX:NCU) is a copper company with significant production potential from its large land position in Nevada, United States. Nevada Copper is well placed to be the next North American copper producer, due to the advanced stage of its Pumpkin Hollow mine.

Its two fully-permitted projects include: the high-grade Pumpkin Hollow underground mine which is expected to move into construction shortly with a view to near-term commencement of copper production; and the Pumpkin Hollow open pit, a large-scale copper deposit which is currently undergoing an optimization program to target a reduced-capex, staged-development approach.

More information about the Underground Project is available in the Pre-Feasibility Study (the “Technical Report”) as filed on SEDAR on January 9, 2018, and prepared in accordance with NI 43-101.

NEVADA COPPER CORP.

Abraham Jonker, Interim CEO

Bob McKnight, CFO

We seek safe harbour.

For further information call:

Eugene Toffolo, Corporate Communications

Phone: 604-683-8266

Toll free: 1-877-648-8266

Email: [email protected]

Click here to connect with Nevada Copper Corp. and receive an Investor’s Presentation.