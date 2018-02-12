Copper Fox Announces Update on Eaglehead Project

Copper Fox Metals Inc. (TSXV:CUU) is pleased to provide its shareholders an update on Carmax Mining Corp. (“Carmax”) (TSX-V:CUX). Copper Fox hold 60.4% of the shares of Carmax. Carmax has completed a compilation of all available historical and current data from its 100% owned Eaglehead porphyry copper project located in northern British Columbia.

Highlights:

The Eaglehead project covers an intrusion-related calc-alkalic polymetallic porphyry copper system hosted in the early Jurassic age Eaglehead intrusion.

The age of the mineralization has been dated at 194.2 +/- 0.9 Ma. (Re-Os determination on molybdenite).

Six large zones of porphyry copper style mineralization are located within a mineralized corridor that is approximately 8.0 km long by 1.5 km wide, four of which are located within a previously defined open-ended positive chargeability anomaly (+ 10 millirad).

Four phases of porphyry-style mineralization have been identified hosted in quartz veins, quartz stockworks, fractures, and in higher-grade hydrothermal breccia.

Two unexplored exploration targets (a soil geochemical anomaly and large area of mineralized outcrops) have been identified by the compilation work.

Elmer B. Stewart, President and CEO of Copper Fox, stated, “The compilation work has advanced the understanding of the porphyry potential of Carmax’s Eaglehead project and the prospective nature of the entire Eaglehead intrusion to host porphyry copper style mineralization. The drill results combined with the continuity of the chargeability anomaly between the mineralized zones suggest that two or more of these zones may be connected forming a larger zone of mineralization. The two exploration targets located north of the mineralized zones have expanded the area of exploration interest and porphyry potential of the project.”

Historical Results:

Over the past 50 years, exploration on the Eaglehead project primarily focused on drill testing the known areas of mineralization with little or no exploration outside these areas.

The compilation identified two additional early stage exploration targets that are located north of the known zones of mineralization and are underlain by the Eaglehead intrusion:

a large (approximately 9.0 km long) semi-continuous copper and molybdenum in soil geochemical anomaly (defined as greater than 80 ppm copper and 2 ppm molybdenum); and an area hosting widespread (approximately 3.0 km by 2.0 km) copper mineralization (greater than 0.05% copper) in outcrop, sub-crop and in boulder fields.

The historical assessment reports indicate that these targets have not been drill tested.

Historical Geochemical Data:

The historical soil geochemical data included in this news release was obtained from an assessment report on the Eaglehead project completed by Alex Burton, P. Eng. on behalf of Nuspar Resources Ltd, dated September 1979.

Details of the sample collection and analytical methods used are outlined below. Copper Fox has not confirmed the historical geochemical data.

The soil samples were collected on a grid with lines 400 foot apart at 100 foot sample intervals. In most cases the soil sample was described as an immature B horizon taken at a depth of 10 to 20 centimeters. Mainly organic material and fine talus were the only material available in areas of felsemeer or talus.

Chemex Labs Ltd., located in Vancouver BC, completed the analysis of the soil samples in 1979. Sample preparation included drying, sieving to minus 80 mesh, and digestion with perchloric acid. Copper and molybdenum concentrations were analyzed using an Atomic Absorption Unit and values were reported in parts per million.

Elmer B. Stewart, MSc. P. Geol., President and CEO of Copper Fox, is the Company’s non-independent, nominated Qualified Person pursuant to National Instrument 43-101, Standards for Disclosure for Mineral Projects, and has reviewed and approves the scientific and technical information disclosed in this news release.

About Copper Fox:

Copper Fox is a Tier 1 Canadian resource company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange (TSX-V:CUU) focused on copper exploration and development in Canada and the United States. The principal assets of Copper Fox and its wholly owned Canadian and United States subsidiaries, being Northern Fox Copper Inc. and Desert Fox Copper Inc., are the 25% interest in the Schaft Creek Joint Venture with Teck Resources Limited on the Schaft Creek copper-gold-molybdenum-silver project located in northwestern British Columbia and the 100% ownership of the Van Dyke oxide copper project located in Miami, Arizona. For more information on Copper Fox’s other mineral properties and investments visit the Company’s website at http://www.copperfoxmetals.com.

