Potash Investing

Gensource Enters Into Second MOU For Potash Off-Take With Strategic North American Agriculture Company

« Mosaic Says Rising Potash…
• March 28, 2018
Add Comment

Gensource Potash Corporation (“Gensource” or the “Company”) (TSX.V: GSP) is very pleased to announce that it has entered into a second non-binding Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with a senior North American agriculture industry player (the “Off-taker”). The MOU is for the purchase of 100% of the production, planned at 250,000 tonne/year, from one of Gensource’s small scale potash production facilities to be located in its Vanguard area in central Saskatchewan.

As quoted in the press release:

The general terms of the MOU contemplate:

– Purchase of 100% of the production from one “module” of 250,000 tonne/year capacity,

– Industry-standard pricing structure for delivery of product to the US market,

– 10-year term with an option to renew, – Take or pay provisions,

– Allowance for the provision of financial guarantees in the definitive off-take agreement suitable to support third-party project financing,

– Right of first refusal for marketing of product from any future production expansions at the project.

Click here for the full text release

Potash free investor's report

Attention Investors: Potash prices are at a new low. Could this be the perfect buying opportunity?

Get actionable data and industry insights from experts in the potash market. Click below to get your FREE market report on potash investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Get the Latest Potash Investing Stock Information

Get the latest information about companies associated with Potash Investing delivered directly to your inbox.

Potash

By selecting company or companies above, you are giving consent to receive email from those companies. And remember you can unsubscribe at any time.

Potash free investor's report

Attention Investors: Potash prices are at a new low. Could this be the perfect buying opportunity?

Get actionable data and industry insights from experts in the potash market. Click below to get your FREE market report on potash investing.

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Return to the Market News Index
Comments

Leave a Reply