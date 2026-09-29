Gensource Potash is a Canada-based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's main asset, the Tugaske potash project in the Vanguard area, is its central focus. Once in operation, it will create no salt tailings and will require no brine ponds.

In February 2026, it signed an exclusivity agreement with a Southeast Asian conglomerate that contemplates funding the project through construction and commissioning, alongside a long-term supply agreement. As of mid-2026, Gensource is carrying out a technical refresh of the project that will increase minimum capacity to 500,000 metric tons of muriate of potash (MOP) per year, doubling the previous target.