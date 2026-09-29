gensource potash

gensource potash

TSXV:GSP

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Gensource Potash is a Canada-based company focused on developing resource opportunities with a specific focus on potash development. The company owns an interest in the Vanguard area project located in Saskatchewan, Canada. The company's main asset, the Tugaske potash project in the Vanguard area, is its central focus. Once in operation, it will create no salt tailings and will require no brine ponds.

In February 2026, it signed an exclusivity agreement with a Southeast Asian conglomerate that contemplates funding the project through construction and commissioning, alongside a long-term supply agreement. As of mid-2026, Gensource is carrying out a technical refresh of the project that will increase minimum capacity to 500,000 metric tons of muriate of potash (MOP) per year, doubling the previous target.

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Press Releases

Gensource Potash Applauds Federal Productivity Mega Deduction Announced in Toronto, Highlights Transformative Impact for Tugaske Project

Gensource Potash Provides Update on Tugaske Project as Partnership and Financing Advance

Gensource Potash Announces Extension to the Maturity Date of Convertible Debentures and Adoption of a New Omnibus Equity Incentive Plan

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