Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI) (FRANKFURT:75M) (OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Maricann” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO Ben Ward has won Top Deal Maker in the 40 under 40 category. The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the Emerging Leaders Awards on Tuesday, June 26th.











Send this to a friend

I thought you might find this interesting:

Maricann CEO Ben Ward Named Top Deal Maker, 40 Under 40



URL: Hi,I thought you might find this interesting:Maricann CEO Ben Ward Named Top Deal Maker, 40 Under 40URL: https://investingnews.com/daily/resource-investing/agriculture-investing/cannabis-investing/maricann-ceo-ben-ward-named-top-deal-maker-40-under-40/ Send Cancel

Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI) (FRANKFURT:75M) (OTCQB:MRRCF) (“Maricann” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that CEO Ben Ward has won Top Deal Maker in the 40 under 40 category. The M&A Advisor announced the winners of the Emerging Leaders Awards on Tuesday, June 26th.

The M&A Advisor, renowned globally for its recognition of leading M&A, financing and turnaround professionals, created this event to promote mentorship and professional development amongst the emerging business leaders.

Ben Ward has been chosen for his accomplishments and expertise from a pool of nominees by an independent judging panel of distinguished business leaders.

“The Annual M&A Advisor Emerging Leaders Awards was born as the 40 Under 40 Awards in the United States in 2010 to recognize and celebrate the achievements of young M&A, financing and turnaround professionals who have reached a significant level of success and made notable contributions to their industry and community. With the expansion of the Emerging Leaders program to the United Kingdom, and Europe in 2016, the 2018 US award winners join a truly global network of outstanding young professionals,” said David Fergusson, President and Co-CEO of The M&A Advisor.

“Ben Ward is a pioneer in the cannabis industry having begun in an executive role at the onset of the legal market. The board and I have 100% confidence in Ben to bring deals to the table that fit into our long-term plans. In an industry that is hyper competitive and moving at such a fast pace, Ben’s experience and relationships are invaluable. This award is yet another testament to Ben’s track record of structuring deals that are beneficial to Maricann’s shareholders,” stated Paul Pathak, interim Chairman of the Board.

On Tuesday, September 18th, The M&A Advisor will host a black-tie Awards Gala at the New York Athletic Club in Manhattan to introduce the Emerging Leaders Award Winners to the business community and celebrate their achievements.

To view the complete list of this year Emerging Leaders Award Winners CLICK HERE.

About Maricann Group Inc.

Maricann is a vertically integrated producer and distributor of marijuana for medical purposes. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Burlington, Ontario, Canada and Munich, Germany, with production facilities in Langton, Ontario where it operates a medicinal cannabis cultivation, extraction, formulation and distribution business under federal licence from the Government of Canada. The Company also has production operations in Dresden, Saxony, Germany and Regensdorf, Switzerland. Maricann is currently undertaking an expansion of its cultivation and support facilities in Canada in a 942,000 sq. ft. (87,515 sq. m) and will continue to pursue new opportunities in Europe.

THE M&A ADVISOR

The M&A Advisor was founded in 1998 to offer insights and intelligence on M&A activities. Over the past twenty years we have established the premier global network of M&A, Turnaround and Finance professionals. Today, we have the privilege of presenting, recognizing the achievements of, and facilitating connections between the industry’s top performers throughout the world with a comprehensive range of services. To learn more visit www.maadvisor.com.

CONTACT INFORMATION

Investor Relations

Graham Farrell

Director of Investor Relations

graham@maricann.com

647-643-7665

Corporate Headquarters (Canada)

Maricann Group Inc. (Toronto)

845 Harrington Court, Unit 3

Burlington Ontario L7N 3P3

Canada

289-288-6274

European Headquarters (Germany)

Maricann GmbH

Thierschstrasse 3, 80538 Munchen, Deutschland

Click here to connect with Maricann Group Inc. (CSE:MARI) (FRANKFURT:75M) (OTCQB:MRRCF) for an Investor Presentation.