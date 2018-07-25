Medical Device

Investing News

Lexington Biosciences Receives HeartSentry USPTO Patent Approval

- July 25th, 2018

Lexington Biosciences (CSE:LNB) has announced the issuance of US Patent No. 10,028,664, which covers aspects of its HeartSentry device. As quoted in the press release: “Today’s news is a big deal for Lexington,” says Company CEO, Eric Willis. “The US Patent Office and our legal team did an extraordinary job in arriving at this approval … Continued

Lexington Biosciences (CSE:LNB) has announced the issuance of US Patent No. 10,028,664, which covers aspects of its HeartSentry device.

As quoted in the press release:

“Today’s news is a big deal for Lexington,” says Company CEO, Eric Willis. “The US Patent Office and our legal team did an extraordinary job in arriving at this approval so quickly. The fact that all key claims were reviewed and approved without significant amendment speaks volumes to the veracity of our research and the clearly defined parameters of the operating methodology. We also have numerous patents pending on individual aspects of the science, both domestically and overseas, but this particular patent approval should pave the way for subsequent approvals in other global jurisdictions.”

HeartSentry was designed by Lexington’s lead researcher, Chief Scientific Advisor Jonathan S. Maltz, Ph.D., as a diagnostic device that provides a new approach to non-invasive measurement and monitoring of cardiovascular health.  The device assesses the function of a patient’s vascular endothelium, the vital innermost lining of the cardiovascular system. The Company designed HeartSentry to be highly portable, accurate, quick, and cost-effective, with the intent to position it to become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately for patients as a first-line evaluation of cardiovascular health.

The public is invited to follow us on FacebookTwitter and LinkedIn. To receive our newsletter and news alerts direct to your inbox, you can signup at any time on any of the signup opportunities or “contact” page of our website.

Click here to read the full press release.

medical devices free industry report

“Could the continued issues with cybersecurity ruin the medical device industry?”

Find out what this trend means for investors in an exclusive INN guide to medical device investing – Download now for FREE

Get My Free Report
Click here to download for free

Related posts

STRATA Skin Sciences Announces Licensing Agreement for Certain MelaFind Assets
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Biotech Stocks: MiMedx Group Leads
Big News Roundup: BioCure Technology Inc. Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Trial of Interferon-beta 1b.; Kalytera to Enter Medical Cannabis Market With Focus on Treatment of Psoriasis and Menstrual Cramps
5 Top Weekly NASDAQ Biotech Stocks: Arbutus on Top

Tags

Tags: , , ,

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *