Lexington Biosciences Receives HeartSentry USPTO Patent Approval

Lexington Biosciences (CSE:LNB) has announced the issuance of US Patent No. 10,028,664, which covers aspects of its HeartSentry device.

As quoted in the press release:

“Today’s news is a big deal for Lexington,” says Company CEO, Eric Willis. “The US Patent Office and our legal team did an extraordinary job in arriving at this approval so quickly. The fact that all key claims were reviewed and approved without significant amendment speaks volumes to the veracity of our research and the clearly defined parameters of the operating methodology. We also have numerous patents pending on individual aspects of the science, both domestically and overseas, but this particular patent approval should pave the way for subsequent approvals in other global jurisdictions.”

HeartSentry was designed by Lexington’s lead researcher, Chief Scientific Advisor Jonathan S. Maltz, Ph.D., as a diagnostic device that provides a new approach to non-invasive measurement and monitoring of cardiovascular health. The device assesses the function of a patient’s vascular endothelium, the vital innermost lining of the cardiovascular system. The Company designed HeartSentry to be highly portable, accurate, quick, and cost-effective, with the intent to position it to become the standard of care for cardiologists, general practitioners, and ultimately for patients as a first-line evaluation of cardiovascular health.

