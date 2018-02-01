Sol-Gel Technologies Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

Sol-Gel Technologies (NASDAQ:SLGL), a clinical-stage dermatology company focused on identifying, developing and commercializing branded and generic topical drug products for the treatment of skin diseases, announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 6,250,000 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $12.00 per ordinary share, for aggregate proceeds of $75.0 million before deducting underwriting discounts and commissions and estimated offering expenses.

Sol-Gel’s ordinary shares have been approved for listing on The Nasdaq Global Market and are expected to begin trading under the symbol “SLGL” on February 1, 2018. Jefferies LLC and BMO Capital Markets Corp. are acting as joint book-running managers for the initial public offering. JMP Securities LLC and Raymond James & Associates, Inc. are acting as co-managers.

