Almost Family Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Results

Almost Family (NASDAQ:AFAM), a leading provider of home health and related services, announced today its financial results for the quarter and year ended December 29, 2017.

As quoted in the press release:

On November 15, 2017, Almost Family entered into an agreement with LHC Group (“LHC”) providing for a “merger of equals” business combination between our Company and LHC. Following approval by both companies’ shareholders, the merger will be an all-stock transaction with an exchange ratio of 0.9150 of LHC shares to be exchanged for each outstanding share of Almost Family stock. The combined company is expected to have an expanded geographic service territory of 36 states, 781 locations and 76 joint venture partnerships including 336 hospitals.

