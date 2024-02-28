Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

Where Does Tesla Get its Lithium? (Updated 2024)

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

10 Largest Producers of Gold by Country (Updated 2024)

Lithium Market Forecast: Top Trends That Will Affect Lithium in 2024

NVIDIA Stock Earnings: What You Need to Know

11 Canadian Cryptocurrency ETFs (Updated 2024)

Hydrogen Stocks: 9 Biggest Companies

Top 5 Canadian Uranium Stocks of 2024

Trending Press Releases

Blue Sky Uranium Announces a Positive New Preliminary Economic Assessment for the Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Deposit, Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Definitive Feasibility Study Confirms Strong Financial Returns, Rapid Payback for Waroona Renewable Energy Project

Nuclear Fuels Intersects .233% U3O8 in initial drilling at Spur zone Kaycee Project, Wyoming

World Copper Arranges $4.0 Million Financing

Freegold Intersects 1.4 m grading 34.4 g/t Au and 2.3 metres grading 20 g/t Au in Saddle Zone Drilling and Completes Acquisition of the Tolovana Claims

White Gold Corp. Discovers 1 km Long Gold-In-Soil Anomaly 9 km Northwest of Its VG Deposit, White Gold District, Yukon, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Fireweed Metals

FWZ:CA

Frontier Energy

FHE:AU

Helium Evolution

HEVI:CA

NorthStar Gaming Holdings

BET:CC
More Companies
Trending Reports

Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

Energy Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold
Copper
Uranium
Battery Metals
Artificial Intelligence
Biotech
XReality Group

Appendix 4D and Half Year Financial Report

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to present its Half Year Report.

Dividends

No dividends have been declared or are payable for the half-year ended 31 December 2023.

Net Tangible Asset Information

Net tangible assets per security on 31 December 23, $0.013 (31 December 22, $0.019). The NTA is derived by dividing the net tangible assets less intangible assets attributable to equity holders of the Company by the total ordinary shares at 31 December 2023 (534,031,605) and 31 December 2022 (423,489,675) respectively.

Financial Report

The Company's independent auditor Felsers, Chartered Accountants, has completed a review of the Group's 31 December 2023 Interim Financial Report on which this report is based and has provided an unqualified Review Report. A copy of the xReality Group Limited Interim Financial Report and Financial Statements, inclusive of the Review Report is attached.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Xreality Group Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia. This article does not constitute financial product advice. It is your responsibility to perform proper due diligence before acting upon any information provided here. Please refer to our full disclaimer here.

asx stocksemerging tech explorationemerging stocksasx:xrgemerging tech investingEmerging Tech Investing
XRG:AU
XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

The Conversation (0)
XReality Group (ASX:XRG)

XReality Group


Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai The Spatial Computing Company Signs New Deal With Kuwait Agency For AR Navigation

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is pleased to announce a new deal with AMANAH TEKNOLOGIA, located in Kuwait City, Kuwait. They are another ARway.ai partner, leading technology company and system integrator that provides innovative products to enhance the way businesses and people interact with technology; software development, cloud hosting, e-commerce and marketing

This deal encompasses a project to prototype mobile application for hospitals that integrates with EMR systems and acts as a digital concierge for visitors and staff. The prototype will be tested at the Dar AlShifa Hospital in Kuwait, which will leverage the ARwayKit SDK to provide AR navigation and immersive educational experiences throughout the entire facility. This ensures the hospital journey is as easy and seamless as possible.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

ARway.ai Expanding Its Spatial Computing Platform, Hires New AI Computer Vision and Machine Learning Ph.D Engineer

ARway.ai ("ARway" or the "Company") (CSE:ARWY)(OTCQB:ARWYF)(FSE:E65) is an AI powered Augmented Reality Experience platform with a disruptive no-code, no beacon spatial computing solution enabled by visual marker tracking with centimeter precision is excited to announce Soumic Sarkar as a new Computer Vision and Machine Learning Engineer to its existing team bringing its total AI team to eleven as it ramps up its spatial computing platforms capabilities. With a distinguished background in robotics and machine learning, Mr. Sarkar brings a wealth of experience from prestigious institutions and leading-edge projects

With an academic foundation holding a Ph.D. in Control and Automation from the Indian Institute of Technology Delhi, and a rich professional history that includes contributions to robotic navigation, sensor fusion, and autonomous systems design, Mr. Sarkar's expertise is set to propel ARway.ai's spatial computing platform to new heights.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
person with a neuralink brain chip

Can You Invest in Elon Musk’s Neuralink?

In recent weeks, Elon Musk's Neuralink has captured the public’s attention and imagination with its futuristic vision of connecting the human brain to computers.

As Neuralink, which is registered as a medical research company, continues to make strides, investors are wondering how to get a piece of the action by investing in the neurotechnology venture.

Because it is privately held, Neuralink isn't accessible to the average person — but that doesn't mean getting exposure is impossible. Read on to learn how to participate in the growth of this exciting business.

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space as Demand Increases for GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production in Hyderabad, India

Nextech3D.ai Expands AI Tech Team and Doubles Office Space as Demand Increases for GPT AI Platform and 3D Model Production in Hyderabad, India

Company is Negotiating Major Licensing Deals For its GPT AI 3D Modeling Technology

Nextech3D.ai (OTCQX:NEXCF)(CSE:NTAR)(FSE:1SS), a Generative GPT AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce is pleased to announce the expansion of its AI tech team by doubling its office space in Hyderabad, India, to accommodate its expanding team. The Company is also in negotiations for a major license of its GPT AI 3D modeling CAD to 3D and texturing technology. Nextech3D.ai will continue to supply 3D models to the largest brands and .platforms as it gears up increasing revenue and profit margins by signing licensing deals with global manufactures that have CAD files.3D GPT AI Licensing TechnologyThe Company's strategic move to license its GPT AI tech is set to remove the traditional barriers of price and volume that have long restricted the accessibility of high-quality 3D modeling technology for e-commerce and other industries. Nextech3D.ai has leveraged its groundbreaking GPT AI powered technology to dramatically slash the cost of 3D models from CAD files to $10 to 20 while producing the highest quality 4K quad mesh photo realistic models, enabling scalability while being highly profitable

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Nextech3D.ai Featured in Syndicated Broadcast Highlighting Launch of Next Era of GPT AI 3D Solutions

Via IBNNextech3D.ai (CSE: NTAR) (OTCQX: NEXCF) (FSE: 1SS) a Generative AI-Powered 3D model supplier for Amazon, P&G, Kohls, Miele and others including major e-commerce platform integrations with Shopify, BigCommerce and WooCommerce, today announces that it has been featured in a broadcast via NetworkNewsAudio ("NNA"), a solution that delivers additional visibility, recognition and brand awareness in the investment community via distribution to thousands of syndication points. The audio news release covers Nextech3D.ai's recent announcement of the launch of the next era of GPT AI 3D product solutions leveraging proprietary algorithms.

To hear the audio production, visit: https://www.nnw.fm/VFivh

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group

xReality Group expands Operator XR to Mexican Market

xReality Group Limited (ASX:XRG) is pleased to announce that it has formalised a partnership with a key technology partner in Mexico for the distribution of Operator XR’s VR technology for Law Enforcement and Military markets.

Tecnología en Sistemas de Apoyo SA (TSA) are a trusted provider to State Police and Judicial agencies across Mexico, having successfully designed, built and implemented the standard judicial recording system used across the majority of Mexican states. Founded in 1999, TSA is a skilled technology services company, trusted by Mexico state agencies, and offers Operator XR access into key Law Enforcement Agencies across Mexico.

Keep reading...Show less
XReality Group
Sign up to get your FREE

XReality Group Investor Kit

and hear about exciting investment opportunities.
  • Corporate info
  • Insights
  • Growth strategies
  • Upcoming projects

GET YOUR FREE INVESTOR KIT

Latest Press Releases

Appendix 4E – Preliminary Final Report

Half Yearly Report and Accounts

Norfolk Projects Updates

Appendix 4D & Half Year Financial Report to 31 December 2023

Related News

Gold Investing

Norfolk Projects Updates

Gold Investing

Mining Completed at Selkirk, Toll-Treatment of Ore Processing at Gwalia Gold Mine Imminent

Gold Investing

Deep Intersections Continue Over the Length of the Lady Julie North 4 Deposit

Base Metals Investing

Noble Announces Results of 2024 Shareholder Meeting

Base Metals Investing

Company Bulletin

Base Metals Investing

Gravity Survey Results Identify High Impact Near Deposit Massive Sulphide Exploration Targets at its Lagoa Salgada VMS Project, in Portugal

Energy Investing

North Shore Uranium Ltd.: Invitation to Red Cloud's Pre-PDAC 2024 Mining Showcase

×