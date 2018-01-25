XBiotech Publishes Results in PLOS ONE for its True Human Antibody 514G3 Targeting S. aureus

XBiotech (NASDAQ:XBIT) announced today the publication of “A Natural Human Monoclonal Antibody Targeting Staphylococcus Protein A Protects Against Staphylococcus aureus (S. aureus) Bacteremia.” in the journal PLOS ONE. The article reports on research involving the Company’s therapeutic monoclonal antibody, 514G3, and its ability to neutralize a key immune evasion mechanism of S. aureus involved in the establishment of serious or even deadly infections.

“Continued emergence of multi drug resistant strains of S. aureus along with increased aging and immunocompromised populations, contribute to a need for new solutions to this deadly infection,” commented Dr. Sushma Shivaswamy, Ph.D., XBiotech’s Chief Scientific Officer. She further stated, “The present study confirms the mechanism of action of 514G3, and its ability to neutralize and kill the bacteria in a strain-independent manner.”

