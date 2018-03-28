Moleculin Biotech Reports Financial Results for the Year Ended December 31, 2017

Moleculin Biotech (NASDAQ: MBRX) a clinical stage pharmaceutical company focused on the development of oncology drug candidates, all of which are based on license agreements with The University of Texas System on behalf of the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center, today announced its financial results for the year ended December 31, 2017. Additionally, the Company announced potential upcoming milestones and recent corporate developments.

As quoted in the press release:

The Company submitted an application in October 2017 for a Clinical Trial Authorization (“CTA”) for Annamycin in Poland. Having met all the requirements, the Ethics Committee in Poland approved the Phase I/II trial of Annamycin for the treatment of relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (“AML”) in December 2017. In March the Company received requests for and provided additional information to the Polish National Office. It expects a response from the Polish National Office in the first half of 2018 and at the earliest mid-April 2018. The start of clinical trials in Poland remains subject to confirmation and approval of the CTA by the Polish National Office. The Company can provide no assurance that it will receive such confirmation on a timely basis, if at all.

Click here to read the full press release.