BioCure Technology Inc. Provides Update on Pre-Clinical Trial of Interferon-beta 1b.

BioCure Technology Inc. (CSE:CURE, OTCQB;BICTF) (“BioCure” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary BiocurePharm Corporation (“BP Korea”), has implemented the preclinical trial of Interferon Beta 1b since late 2017 and is pleased to update shareholders on their progress. BP Korea announces that it has completed most of the toxicity testing and has developed MCB (Master Cell Bank) and WCB (Working Cell Bank). Currently, BP Korea is in the middle of in-Vivo potency test. The Company has already produced 35,000 vials of Interferon Beta 1b for their pre-clinical trial and stability test at the GMP manufacturing facility in Korea. BP Korea expects the pre-clinical trial shall be completed by the end of Q1, 2019 and will advance to clinical trial in 3Q 2019.

Dr. Sang Mok Lee, CEO comments “We are making every effort to commercialize Interferon Beta, 1b, the first Biosimilar of the Company by 2021. BP Korea is in discussion with potential foreign partners to implement a clinical trial and produce Interferon Beta 1b in their countries through a partnership, once the pre-clinical trial is completed in Korea. We strongly believe that such partnerships could provide patients in those countries with much more affordable access to Interferon Beta.”

About Biocure Technology Inc.

Biocure Technology Inc. is a South Korean-based biopharmaceutical company, specializing in the development and commercialization of CAR-T therapy for ALL(Acute lymphoblastic leukemia) and major biosimilar products. Biocure is in the process of preclinical trials of five major biosimilar products in South Korea, including interferon beta 1b, PEG-filgrastim and ranibizumab, as well as CAR-T-cell therapy. Biocure is also developing a foot and mouth disease vaccine, and, a hair growth production product.

