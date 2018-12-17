Cannvas MedTech To Join Global Cannabis Partnership As Member Organization

Cannvas MedTech Inc. (“Cannvas” or the “Company”) (CSE: MTEC ) (Frankfurt: 3CM), a leading digital cannabis education and business technology company, is pleased to announce it will be joining the Global Cannabis Partnership (GCP), a collective of leaders in the government-sanctioned, adult-use recreational cannabis industry, as a Member organization. The goal of the GCP is to develop an international standard for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal recreational cannabis and help shape the face of social responsibility in the cannabis industry.

“The Global Cannabis Partnership has done an admirable job setting forth a vision to establish standards for informed cannabis usage and social responsibility across the cannabis industry, and we are pleased to join their esteemed network of agencies and organizations dedicated to elevating the sector’s commitment to CSR,” said Daniel Davidzon, Director of Strategy and Education, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “We look forward to working with the Global Cannabis Partnership to help Canadians curious about cannabis determine whether it’s beneficial to their lifestyle and learn more about its potential health benefits through Cannvas.Me, our free and unbiased evidence-backed cannabis education platform.”

Established in 2018, the Global Cannabis Partnership aims to develop an international initiative for the cannabis sector focused on establishing worldwide corporate social responsibility standards related to the production, marketing, public education, sale, after-sales service and informed consumption of legal adult-use recreational cannabis.

The GCP’s main objectives are to build credibility for government agencies, industry and partners through responsible practices, align and leverage common principles and practices across diverse jurisdictions, and help partners mitigate negative impacts and leverage best practices from within and outside the industry to protect and enhance social licence to operate, with a view to minimizing harm.

“We are excited to join the Global Cannabis Partnership and work with leading Canadian brands and respected government, financial and law institutions to help shape a more responsible cannabis landscape for active and potential consumers,” said Shawn Moniz, Chief Executive Officer, Cannvas MedTech Inc. “We expect to play a major role within the GCP to help achieve our common goal of educating the public on all aspects of cannabis consumption and look forward to exploring other areas in which Cannvas can offer specialized support.”

Cannvas hopes to leverage the content and resources available through Cannvas.Me, its free and unbiased digital cannabis education platform, to help guide the Global Cannabis Partnership’s public education initiative to help consumers make informed decisions. Operating independent of any licensed producers or clinics and working with its own Medical Advisory Board and Educational Advisory Panel, Cannvas.Me provides a safe space for cannabis education with no pressure to purchase or consume.

Organizations who have joined the Global Cannabis Partnership to date encompass government agencies, licensed producers, national associations, industry partners and community groups from the global cannabis industry, including: Cannabis NB, Canopy Growth Corporation, Aphria, The Green Organic Dutchman, GreenStar Brands, High Park Company, Up Cannabis, MedReleaf, Cansortium Holdings, T4G, McCarthy Tétrault LLP, EY, PwC, Cannabis Compliance Inc., Civilized, Business of Cannabis, Revolution Strategy, Emblem Corp., HEXO Corp., Cannabis OneFive, Grant Thornton, Sundial, Maricann, Organigram and Zenabis.

Global Cannabis Partnership operations are managed by Revolution Strategy, a full-service communications agency based in New Brunswick, Canada, one of the country’s leading jurisdictions in the growing cannabis industry. The GCP is governed by an Advisory Board composed of founding member organizations. Lara Wood, General Manager, Cannabis New Brunswick is Chair in 2018-19, and Jeff Ryan, Vice President, Government and Stakeholder Relations is Vice-Chair for this time period.

About the Global Cannabis Partnership

Founded by Revolution Strategy, the Global Cannabis Partnership is a collaboration of leaders in the government-sanctioned, adult-use recreational cannabis industry. With representation from government, private-sector and affiliate organizations, the GCP is creating an international standard for the safe and responsible production, distribution and consumption of legal recreational cannabis. One of its first activities will be to create a Responsible Cannabis Framework, to shape the face of social responsibility in the recreational cannabis industry.

About Cannvas MedTech Inc.

Cannvas MedTech is a leading business technology company in the cannabis space. We design and build customer-centric solutions that enable our partners to harness the power of data to truly understand their customers, industry, and key business drivers.

No stock exchange or securities regulatory authority has reviewed or accepted responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Some of the statements contained in this release are forward-looking statements, such as estimates and statements that describe the Issuer’s future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Issuer or management expects a stated condition or result to occur. Since forward-looking statements address future events and conditions, by their very nature, they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. For a description of the risks and uncertainties facing the Company and its business and affairs, readers should refer to the Company’s Management’s Discussion and Analysis and other disclosure filings with Canadian securities regulators, which are posted onwww.sedar.com.

