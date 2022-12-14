PaySign Inc is a prepaid debit card payment solutions provider as well as an integrated payment processor that has many prepaid debit cards in its portfolio. It designs and develops payment solutions, prepaid card programs, and customized payment services. Through the platform, it provides services including transaction processing, cardholder enrollment, value loading, cardholder account management, reporting, and customer service. It manages programs for many of the pharmaceutical manufacturers with co-pay assistance products designed to maximize new patient acquisition, retention, and adherence.