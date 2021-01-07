Outback Goldfields: Exploring for High Grade Gold in the Victorian Goldfields

Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE:OZ) has launched its campaign on the Investing News Network.









Australia is ranked as the second-largest gold producer, with the country producing a record AU$25 billion at the average gold price in 2019-2020. One company participating in the emerging gold rush in Australia, especially in the southern regions of the country, is Outback Goldfields Corp. (CSE:OZ).

Outback is currently operating a large land package in the high-grade, low-cost mining district of Victoria, which has produced over 80 million ounces of gold historically. In December 2020, Outback completed the acquisition of four prospective gold projects from Petratherm (ASX:PTR).

Outback Goldfields’ Company Highlights

Outback Goldfields is a well-financed exploration mining company focused on the resource-rich Fosterville gold district in Victoria, Australia.

The company announced the acquisition of several high-grade gold projects from Petratherm in December 2020. This acquisition has positioned the company for initial exploration of these prospective gold projects.

Outback currently operates four key gold assets, the Yuengroon, Glenfine, Silver Spoon and Ballarat West projects. These projects host limited modern exploration but are in the position to leverage past production histories.

The company’s large land package is a premier of any junior mining company in the area. It strategically positions Outback Goldfields Corp for first-mover advantage for prospective high-grade and high-yield gold mining.

